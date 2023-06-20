Darren Moore’s departure from Sheffield Wednesday has come as a surprise to many, including Carlton Palmer.

The 49-year-old played a crucial role in the club gaining promotion back to the Championship last season.

Why has Darren Moore departed Sheffield Wednesday?

A dramatic play-off run saw the team overcome a 4-0 and 5-4 deficit to Peterborough United before a 123rd minute winner against Barnsley at Wembley secured a place back in the second division.

A haul of 96 points proved only good enough for third, but Moore still earned plenty of plaudits for the job he has done at Hillsborough.

However, it has been reported that Moore and owner Dejphon Chansiri have disagreed over the direction to take with the squad going into the summer transfer window, leading to the coach’s departure via mutual consent.

What has Carlton Palmer said regarding Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday exit?

Palmer has expressed his disappointment at Moore’s departure.

The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has admitted his surprise at the development and is now concerned about the reasons for his sudden exit.

“It’s disappointing to hear the news coming out from Sheffield Wednesday about Darren Moore and his departure,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Am I surprised? Yes, very much surprised.

“Speaking to Darren Moore, his ambition was to take Sheffield Wednesday back to the Premier League.

“One can only assume that three weeks on there’s been no incomings into the club so there must be a disagreement that’s been had about the recruitment of players, which has seen Darren and his staff depart.

“Interesting that this has coincided with Carlos Carvahal being available, their former manager.

“It’s disappointing for the Owls supporters.

“The truth will be unveiled.

“People are saying he’s leaving because Leeds United are interested in him as manager.

“That may well come to fruition but, if that was the case, then surely he wouldn’t have left the club by mutual consent because Sheffield Wednesday would be owed compensation.

“So it genuinely has to be about the recruitment and the way forward for next season.”

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

The search for a new head coach must begin immediately.

Pre-season will start in just a couple of weeks and a manager will be needed by then.

This is a disastrous way to start planning for life back in the Championship and does not bode well for the club’s recruitment plans going forward.

Wednesday are a big club that should have Premier League ambitions, but the nature of Moore’s departure indicates that they may be a long way away from competing for a place back in the top flight.