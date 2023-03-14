“It’s difficult…” – Neil Warnock opens up on Huddersfield Town situation amid transfer embargo

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has revealed he is trying to focus on the football despite all the off-field noise concerning the club.

It has been revealed that the Terriers were placed under a transfer embargo after they submitted their accounts late, whilst further reports came out suggesting that AZ Alkmaar owner Rene Neelissen is keen on buying the club.

Therefore, even though Huddersfield are battling relegation right now, there are bigger issues for the fans to worry about.

Yet, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Warnock gave an insight onto how it’s impacting him, as he prepares the side for a tough game against Norwich City on Wednesday night.

“I don’t really get involved. I speak to Dave Baldwin (Town’s managing director) a lot and he’s working all hours God sends to try and rectify the problems that we have. I was told about the embargo but we’ve got the squad that we’ve got. It’s difficult to bring somebody in for 10 games that are already up and ready to go at this stage so we’ll just get on with what we’ve got.

“I’ve just come to help out and I think it’s important that somebody like me is here if I’m honest. I can relay to the fans and keep them informed what I know. Really, the fans want to see the players do as well as they can, everything else will take care of itself – what will be, will be.”

Warnock’s side go into the game sitting six points from safety with just ten games to play.

The verdict

This is a worrying situation for Huddersfield as they seem nailed on for relegation and there are now doubts about the future of the club moving forward.

So, there aren’t many positives but in Warnock they do have a manager who has seen it all before and he will ensure that it’s not a distraction for the players as they look for a much-needed three points against former boss David Wagner tomorrow night.

Ultimately, that’s all he can focus on and despite their struggling position, Warnock will have the group believing that they can get the results to climb the table.

