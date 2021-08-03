‘It’s difficult’ – Danny Mills reacts as Leeds United eye transfer move for EFL midfielder from Yorkshire club

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes it will be difficult for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien to get into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting lineup if he arrives at Elland Road this summer, speaking to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old, who was made vice-captain by Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan in the summer, is currently subject of major interest from Premier League side and Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

As per Football Insider, the Whites have opened talks with the Terriers over this potential signing, although the Championship side are currently demanding a hefty £10m fee for the midfielder at this stage and will be desperate to keep hold of one of their key players.

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently on the search for another midfielder to add to their ranks to provide competition to England international Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich in the middle of the park, with the versatile Stuart Dallas also emerging as another option for Argentine Bielsa.

O’Brien, who can also play in an advanced midfield role, recorded six goal contributions in 42 Championship appearances last season and could come in as a potential replacement for Pablo Hernandez who left Elland Road earlier in the transfer window.

Pundit Danny Mills, who spent five years with the West Yorkshire side during his playing career, thinks it will be a tall order for the 22-year-old to become a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad after seeing previous arrivals try and fail in the past.

In an interview with Football Insider, he said: “It’s difficult (his thoughts on a potential deal).

“A team like Leeds are very settled. They have a way of playing, an understanding of what the manager wants. It’s hard work.

“We know that Bielsa has brought in players before and if they are not up for it they’ve been left out and haven’t managed to break into that.

“A lot of onus is on the player. You know what you’re getting into when you go to Leeds, everybody knows how fierce it is, the standards you have to get to.

“He wants to go to Leeds, but you have to understand it’s your responsibility to make sure you’re up to scratch.”

The Verdict:

Many people will be in full agreement with Danny Mills on this one. Although O’Brien would love the chance to play in the Premier League, this would be a bad career move for him at this stage if he fails to fend off the likes of Philips, Klich and Dallas for a starting spot.

After seeing how well the former played for England during the European Championships this summer, this just reinforces the challenge he will face if he makes the move up a tier.

Because of this, he may benefit from a third full season in the Championship with an increased amount of responsibility as vice-captain – and will be hoping to be the difference for the Terriers as they look to vastly improve on their 20th-place finish.

Although his current deal at the John Smith’s Stadium is due to expire summer, the club holds the option of triggering a one-year extension, so they should hold out for as much money as possible for their key player between now and the end of transfer deadline day.