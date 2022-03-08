“It’s different” – Michael Obafemi reveals the tweak that Russell Martin has made to his role at Swansea City

Michael Obafemi has taken some time to get up to speed since signing for Swansea City from Southampton at the back end of the summer transfer window.

Joel Piroe hit the ground running where the 21-year-old did not, and that meant that Obafemi has had to bide his time under Russell Martin, but is reaping the rewards for his hard work at the moment.

That first step away from a player’s boyhood club can always be a difficult one, but Obafemi is coming out the other side a better player and will be feeling optimistic about his future in South Wales.

Obafemi offered a great insight into his development at Swansea when he spoke to Dai Sport.

He said: “I had a slow start to my Swansea career.

“Now I feel I’ve hit the ground running and I’m showing the fans what I can do.

“I wasn’t really settled to begin with being so far away from home.

“I’ve adjusted to it now and I’m enjoying it.

“The manager wants me to stay in the middle of the goal and the middle of the pitch to get chances.

“It is a change of approach for me.

“I used to try to get in behind defences, but now I stay in the middle.

“It’s different, but if it gets me goals I’ll do it all day long – just give me one chance and I’ll take it.

“I’d love to get into double digits for sure by the end of the season and to play as many games as possible.

“We have targets we have set ourselves as a team and we want to keep on winning.

“We have underachieved slightly this season with the way we play and the team we’ve got.

“Next year we can have a real shot at kicking on for promotion.”

The Irishman has struck five league goals in just seven second tier starts in total, a solid platform to spring from between now and the end of the season.

There is a promising partnership developing at the top of the pitch with Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe both producing some mesmerising attacking displays this season.

The Verdict

Obafemi’s emergence has been clear to see in the last couple of months.

Russell Martin deserves a lot of credit for his man management skills and his decision to take Obafemi out of the spotlight, when he clearly felt a little isolated in his new surroundings, has worked a treat for the player and team as a whole.

With 13 games remaining for Swansea, Obafemi has a great chance of reaching double figures as fixtures can become a little more open when teams do not have as much to play for.

The Swans are set up very well to create goalscoring opportunities and if Obafemi can stay fit, now the club’s first choice number nine, then he could even surpass the double figure target before the season is complete.