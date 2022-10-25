“It’s different from back home” – Aji Alese opens up his time at Sunderland so far following West Ham switch

Aji Alese has opened up on his start to life at Sunderland since signing for the Championship club during the summer.

The defender was having a good run of games in the side in recent weeks before an injury forced him to come off during the team’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers last week.

He has praised the squad for helping him to settle in at the Stadium of Light so quickly.

The centre back believes he is now at ease in Sunderland, which will help him to focus on performing at his absolute best for the club.

However, he has also admitted his frustration at sustaining an injury that ended his seven game streak in the starting lineup against Watford last weekend.

“It’s different from back home” said Alese, via the club’s official website.

“It was hard at first but I am settled now and I’m enjoying it. It’s a bit frustrating being out with injury but I have to work hard and get myself back better than I was before I got injured.

“It’s a very good group of guys.

“We have a mix now of foreign players, younger players and older players so we are all just coming together with the same goal of doing well for the team.”

The 21-year old has made nine league appearances for the club this season, and has proven an important part of Tony Mowbray’s side in recent weeks.

Alese picked up the slack after a number of injuries left the team short of options in the heart of the Black Cats’ backline.

It is expected that the former West Ham player will be out for up to three or four weeks, which means he may not play again until after the World Cup.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on 29 October.

The Verdict

The defender stepped up superbly during a difficult few weeks for the team, which highlighted how well he made the transition to his new club.

The injury against Blackburn is unfortunate, but his performances have earned him the chance to win his place back when he is fully fit.

There is plenty of competition for places in this Sunderland defence when everyone is available, but Alese has staked a claim to being a regular starter at the Stadium of Light.

There is also an obvious togetherness with this group that has been able to make life easy for the 21-year at his new club.