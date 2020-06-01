‘It’s definitely worth a shot’ – Stoke City eyeing 13-goal striker transfer move: The verdict

Stoke City are among a handful of clubs weighing up a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, as per TeamTalk.

The 33-year-old is looking increasingly likely to leave the Owls this summer with his contract at Hillsborough set to expire.

Fletcher has scored 13 league goals this season for Garry Monk’s men this season, but the Sheffield club may have to do without his services next season.

With Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City in the mix to sign him, would that be the right destination for Fletcher? Would he be a good addition for the Potters?

The team here at Football League World have their say…..

Alfie Burns

It’d be an excellent signing for the Potters.

Fletcher has proved this season that age is just a number in the Championship and he’s amongst the most efficient strikers kicking around in the second-tier.

He’s robust and, alongside his goalscoring, that will help him bed in well should be make the move to Stoke.

The likelihood of the deal happening is what I’d question, but if Stoke can get their hands on the striker, it’s a great move.

George Harbey

I think Fletcher would be a quality addition for Stoke as Michael O’Neill continues to get his feet under the table at the bet365 Stadium.

It’s clear that O’Neill wants to play with a target man and someone who can give Tyrese Campbell a platform to build off, and Fletcher is a perfect target man for Championship level.

Stoke do have a lot of ageing professionals and maybe do need to freshen things up a little, but Fletcher’s experience and knowhow both on and off the pitch could really be beneficial for the club.

On a free transfer it’s definitely worth a shot, and it would be a real coup for the Potters if they were to win the race for his signature with plenty of clubs likely to be in the queue for his services.

Ned Holmes

Fletcher could be a fantastic signing for the Potters and excellent value as a free agent.

The Scotsman has shown his quality at Championship level and would add something to any squad in the division.

Stoke already have the exciting Tyrese Campbell as an option, so the addition of Fletcher could be a really interesting one.

There have been some positive signs at Stoke but overall this season hasn’t been good enough.

Additions like Fletcher should help ensure next term is much more positive.