‘It’s definitely worth a look’ – Coventry City linked with move for attacker: The verdict

Coventry City are reportedly rivalling Birmingham City for the service of Callum Lang at Wigan Athletic.

As per a report from Football Insider, Coventry have an interest in Lang as he continues to shine at the DW Stadium.

There’s interest from Birmingham too, as the clubs look to shake relegation fears and focus on the coming summer.

Our writers discuss the possibility of the 22-year-old moving to Coventry…

George Dagless

I think it’s definitely worth a look.

Wigan, at best, will be a League One side next year but Coventry, at best, will either be a Championship side or one of the favourites to get promoted back from the third tier next season.

In that sense, it is a logical step up as things stand with the two clubs and I think he’d get plenty of opportunity to play and improve so it’s also an attractive move for a player who is still young and learning the ropes – that suggests he’d do well there with that exposure to so much football.

Wigan have a bit more financial security now so perhaps they can make it harder for sides to try and sign Lang but, even so, if Coventry are in the Championship next year, in particular, there’s every chance this move could happen and I think he’d do well for them.

Jacob Potter

Lang has impressed me whilst with Wigan Athletic, and it seems as though they’re going to facing a losing battle to keep him at the DW Stadium this summer.

Coventry could be the ideal destination for him as well, as I can see the Sky Blues being able to offer him more regular minutes than Birmingham City, who are also in the running to land his signature.

You would imagine that Lang will be wanting to play at the highest possible level, and if the Latics are to be relegated this season into League Two, then it’s only a matter of time before he departs the club.

It’s a deal that would work for all parties involved.

Toby Wilding

I could definitely see this being a good signing for Coventry City.

Lang is a very promising young attacker, and he has consistently got goals in both League One and League Two in recent years, while also playing a key role in Wigan’s survival chances since returning from his loan at Motherwell in January.

As a result, the 22-year-old may now feel that he is ready to be make the step up to the Championship, and with Coventry a side that have rather struggled for goals this season, you can understand why the Sky Blues might be interested in a move for Lang this summer.

Indeed, with Lang’s contract at The DW Stadium about to enter its final 12 months, this could be Wigan’s final chance to receive a fee for the attacker, meaning they could be willing to let him go at the end of the season while they can still receive a fee for him, making this a deal that could be worth looking into for Coventry.