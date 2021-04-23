‘It’s definitely the right decision’ – Cardiff City set to offload expensive 2019 signing this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has revealed that Robert Glatzel will be placed on the transfer list this summer when he returns from his loan spell at German side Mainz.

The 27-year-old was a July 2019 signing from German second tier side Heidenheim, costing the Bluebirds £5.5 million and they were hoping he would be the man to fire them back into the Premier League after he scored 13 goals in 26 games in his final season for his previous club.

He couldn’t transfer that form into a Cardiff shirt though, scoring seven times in his first campaign but he failed to fire this season, netting just three times in 21 outings before being shipped out on loan on transfer deadline day in January to Bundesliga side Mainz.

Glatzel has scored twice for them in nine league matches and it remains to be seen whether a permanent offer is made for him, but if not he will be available to the best bidder in pre-season.

Are Cardiff making the right decision though in letting Glatzel go? We asked the FLW team for their views…

Phil Spencer

I think that this is the right decision.

Robert Glatzel is undoubtedly a good player but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds are going into a pivotal period in which they’ll need all of their budget available to be able to build a team that’s capable of challenging for promotion.

Difficult decisions may need to be made and that includes the striker moving on.

There’s no doubt that they’ll make a loss on the player but it’d be worth cutting their losses to be able to bring in a more suitable replacement.

George Harbey

It’s definitely the right decision.

Glatzel just hasn’t been able to adapt to the English game since moving from Germany, and his goal record for the Bluebirds has been poor.

He only managed seven goals in a good side which played to his strengths last season under Neil Harris, and he scored three goals before being shipped out on loan this season.

He hasn’t been able to make an impact in the Bundesliga, and for me, a departure would suit both parties, for sure.

Cardiff will look to raise funds to give Mick McCarthy ammunition in the transfer market this summer, and getting rid of the striker would be a good start.

Alfie Burns

I think it’s going to be important to give Mick McCarthy what he wants this summer in terms of recruitment. So, whilst I can see the benefit of maybe keeping Glatzel, if you’re selling him, £5.5m is useful money.

If Cardiff recoup that, they can go after a player that McCarthy really wants.

Despite doing some good work in South Wales, he’s not had the chance to really do what he wants in terms of transfers, which is something that all managers need before they can truly be judged.

Cardiff are in a position now where they need to back McCarthy, not in terms of a huge transfer budget, but in terms of his judgement.

If Glatzel is to be moved on, recoup all you can and feed that into McCarthy’s hands for him to shape the squad how he sees fit.