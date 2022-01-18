Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘It’s criminal’ – Many Derby County fans react to former Rams figure’s statement

Derby have had a tumultuous January transfer window so far, with the club seeing some key players leave for very little in terms of fees and struggling in terms of locating fresh ownership.

The Rams have been placed into administration and have spent the entirety of the campaign locked in a relegation battle, with the team staring a drop down to League One in the face.

Wayne Rooney has worked wonders in picking up points with his hands tied behind his back but whilst they are no longer rock bottom of the division, with this ongoing turmoil, safety seems like a million miles away for the club.

They’ve recently had to part ways with Graeme Shinnie and there could be others out the door too – and with all of these issues continuing on for Derby, former player Robbie Savage has today taken to Twitter to issue a battle cry to supporters. The Welshman has promised that he will ‘highlight’ the issues that are going on at Pride Park and the club’s fans have now responded.

Savage’s message of intent has gone down well with the Rams supporters too, who have responded to his message on social media with praise.

Robbie Savage getting onboard and helping spread the word could certainly help them out in the long run and would also highlight a few of the issues they are dealing with now. One thing that the Rams do still need though is owners – and right now, the club are still searching for them.

The Verdict

Derby are in a really bad state right now and any attention that can be drawn to them by former players or current players could certainly help raise awareness and ultimately help them out.

Robbie Savage helping his former side is a nice touch by the Welshman but more needs to be done for the club in terms of solving their problems on a more long-term basis. They still need new owners first and foremost and there is still nothing concrete for them in that area yet.

Wayne Rooney is playing his part in trying to at least get the action on the field to be more positive and he has done incredibly well to pick up points considering their situation. If he ends up at Everton though, then the situation could end up being even worse for the Rams.

If Robbie Savage can therefore help them gain any shred of help or positivity by bringing to light some of their issues though, then it would certainly help the club out.


