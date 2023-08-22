Tony Mowbray’s position as Sunderland manager is once again under threat.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are weighing up a potential change in manager following the team’s slow start to the Championship season.

Mowbray is now just 12 months in charge at the Stadium of Light, but earned plenty of plaudits for his performance as manager in the previous campaign.

The veteran coach oversaw a sixth place finish in the club’s first year back in the second division.

But that didn’t stop speculation surrounding his position following their 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Sunderland stuck with Mowbray through the summer, but a return of just three points from a possible nine has called into question his future at the Stadium of Light.

Should Sunderland look to replace Tony Mowbray?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that Sunderland would be crazy to consider a change of manager this early in the campaign.

He has praised the work Mowbray has done at the club, and believes that three games is far too early to be weighing up the 59-year-old’s future.

“There were rumours about Tony Mowbray being replaced at the end of last season, which I find incredible after taking them to the play-off semi-finals, losing out to Luton Town, who eventually went on to get promoted to the Premier League,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Tony Mowbray has done a fantastic job at Sunderland since taking over from Alex Neil.

“They have the youngest squad in the Championship and they play good football.

“And okay, they haven’t had the best start to the season, but the last game they won.

“Two goals from the young lad again that they’ve signed, Jude Bellingham’s brother that they’ve signed.

“It’s still early in the season, so how can you be talking about sacking a manager after three games, right?

“They’re 15th in the table, okay, two early defeats in the season.

“It’s crazy, he’s a very good coach and obviously there’s no smoke without fire with all the rumours that are flying around about Tony, but they’d be absolutely mad to get rid of him.”

Sunderland earned their first win of the season on Saturday, claiming all three points against Rotherham United.

That moved the team to 15th in the table, following defeats to Preston North End and Ipswich Town.

Next up for Mowbray’s side is a visit to the CBS Arena to take on Coventry City on 26 August.

Would replacing Tony Mowbray be a harsh decision by Sunderland?

It would be quite harsh for Sunderland to move on from Mowbray so early into the season.

It has been a far from ideal summer for the club, as they continue to struggle to make signings in key positions.

The striker issue was one everyone highlighted in pre-season as one that Sunderland had to solve if they were to compete for promotion.

But it has still to be addressed with just over a week remaining in the window, which has left Mowbray’s side looking short in attack.

Other areas of the squad are also looking worse than last season, with injuries also making things difficult for Mowbray.