Watford look to bounce back after a forgettable campaign with Valérien Ismaël now at the helm.

Under the guidance of three different bosses, the Hornets’ return to the second tier was not one to look back at fondly. Finishing 11th, they finished six points off the play-off spots with inconsistent form, especially away from home proving costly.

Numerous ins and outs have occurred so far at Vicarage Road as Ismaël looks to put Watford back on course for promotion, doing so effectively with a resounding 4-0 opening win against Queens Park Rangers.

The victory also saw debuts for new recruits Jake Livermore and Giorgi Chakvetadze with the two midfielders making cameos from the bench.

Elsewhere, Rhys Healey and Tom Ince come in to bolster the forward line while Jamal Lewis adds much-needed quality in the left-back slot.

There have been several significant departures too, however, as João Pedro and Ismaïla Sarr have moved on to Brighton and Marseille respectively. The bloated squad has also been trimmed with the likes of William Troost-Ekong, Mario Gaspar, Dan Gosling and Craig Cathcart just a few names of the many players seeking new challenges away from Hertfordshire.

One player Watford should try and keep a hold of though is one Yasper Asprilla with an exciting season ahead for the youngster.

Who is Yáser Asprilla?

The 19-year-old was a hot prospect in his home nation of Colombia, playing for top-flight side Envigado before Watford came calling in last year before joining up with the first-team ahead of last season.

The teenager was slowly integrated into the picture with sporadic cameos as Watford looked to find their feet upon relegation.

He registered two assists last season, including the winner against Wigan Athletic as a substitute - a bright, energetic spark from the bench to bring a new lease of life to the Hornets attack.

The Colombia international would have to wait until April, however, for his first goal, a superb drilled strike from the edge of the area finding its way past Tomáš Vaclík to open the scoring. A total of 37 Championship appearances and 14 starts under his belt, Asprilla showed promising signs in his debut campaign which certainly has not gone unnoticed by potential admirers.

Who is interested in Yáser Asprilla?

Premier League outfits Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are reportedly interest in the young star with the Seagulls expected to make an offer imminently, according to Last Word on Football.

No stranger to signing highly-coveted South American talent, Brighton have already brought in João Pedro from the Hornets to bolster their forwards options with the likes of Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte already within the ranks.

Portuguese giants FC Porto and Real Madrid have also said to be previously interested in their player according to reports.

What will be expected from Yáser Asprilla this season?

With rumours of his future elsewhere, boss Valérien Ismaël has stated the young midfielder is happy at Watford while chairman Scott Duxbury insisted at a fan event earlier this week a move is not on the cards whatsoever.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see what Asprilla’s future at Watford looks like in terms of game time. The Colombian international was an unused substitute in both the win against Queens Park Rangers as well as the cup outing at Stevenage.

The Watford boss, however, has said that the decision is purely tactical and has been impressed by his performances and work ethic behind the scenes.

Speaking to Adam Leventhal of the Athletic, he said: “I cannot comment on the talk about Yaser because it's not true, he trains every day, he's focused, is happy to be here. So we don't know where it's come from.

“We want to give him the chance and we will see him, but we need to pick the right moment to show his quality. He has the capability to (be an X-Factor player), the skill is there, but he's a young player, so it's about the consistency in your performance.”

Ultimately, another season in the Championship would do Asprilla the world of good as he adjusts to life in England. A move to the likes of Brighton and Newcastle would limit any potential game time even further with the likely solution a loan away in hopes of continuing his development.

With numerous midfield departures, the Colombian international can operate in the central or wide midfield areas and could likely form an effective partnership with the likes of Imrân Louza and Francisco Sierralta. Alternatively, Ismaël could look to utilise him in one of the forward three positions with Ken Sema and Matheus Martins proving to be stiff competition on either flank.

A serious run of starts will be crucial too, rather than five-ten minute cameos every so often. Trust needs to be placed in the teenager while he will need patience with plenty of work to be done across a 46-game campaign.

Building confidence in the final third will be another component he will need to add to, adding final product to his exciting technical ability will make him an unstoppable force at this level - the only way he can do so his regular game time and the best place to do so currently is Watford. Show what he can do at the top end of the Championship and naturally the Premier League will be the next step, with or without the Hornets.