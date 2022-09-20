“It’s clear to see” – Burney fan pundit shares glowing Sheffield United verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The international break provides fans with an opportunity to catch their breath and better assess the first few weeks of the EFL season.

In the Championship, Sheffield United currently lead the way and are three points ahead of Norwich City in second as things stand.

The Blades have been excellent during the opening stages and will be eager to maintain this positivity beyond the upcoming international fixtures.

It has been a positive enough start to the second-tier season for Burnley too, having accumulated 17 points from their opening 10 matches, with FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone answering who he thinks has been the best team in the division thus far: “I think it’s clear to see that Sheffield United are probably the best team in the league.

“They’ve got some of the best players, Ndiaye, Berge, but I think we’d definitely be up there at the top.

“Norwich, I don’t think they’ve played great but they’ve managed to get results after their poor start, so they’ll probably be up there, they always are.

“Apart from that, I think us three are, in terms of quality in the team, I think we’ve got the best quality in the team.

“You’ve got Watford with the individuals, with Sarr and Pedro. Not a big fan of Rob Edwards and I just don’t think they’ve got great players around. Mario Gaspar, I think he is one of the worst full-backs in the league

“Sheffield United for me are clear front-runners at the moment, there’s a reason they’re top.”

The Blades have been excellent during these early stages of this Championship campaign and will be hoping that this international break will not stop the momentum.

Norwich have impressed too, whilst Burnley have shown glimpses of excellence and will be eyeing up consistency as the season progresses.

Watford too are a work in progress as Edwards still finds his feet as Hornets boss, with the Hertfordshire club likely to gain consistency in time.

As Ben says, Sheffield United are top of the table for a reason and are also managing to win games in different ways, something that the best and most successful clubs start doing.