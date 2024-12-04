When Omer Riza was appointed Cardiff City's interim manager following Erol Bulut's sacking in September, not too many people would have expected him to still be the club's caretaker boss just a few weeks away from Christmas.

Well, maybe apart from some of the club's supporters who know all too well about how badly managed they've been at times in the past, but it's incredible that Riza has been the club's interim manager longer than some clubs have had permanent bosses.

It's a less-than-ideal situation for everyone involved and after a strong start, results have tailed off with the Bluebirds now more than a month without tasting victory.

However, it's made it clear that Cardiff owner Vincent Tan isn't quite convinced by Riza and is holding out hope that he can find a more suitable candidate to take permanent charge, but it remains to be seen just how long that will take.

Vincent Tan clearly isn't 100% convinced by Omer Riza

Riza took charge of his first game on the 28th September and has delivered four wins, four draws and four losses from his 12 games in charge, not an awful return by any means, and a month ago the outlook was a lot healthier.

If Tan was convinced by Riza, he would surely have appointed him during the international break when Cardiff's interim boss flew to Malaysia to hold talks with him, but nearly a fortnight after returning there's been no further update and with results declining since then, you feel as if the chances of him being appointed permanently are unlikely now.

Tan clearly isn't sold on Riza as if he was then he sure would have appointed him by now, especially with some of their excellent results in October and the beginning of November, and it feels as if he's currently just keeping the dugout warm for a permanent manager to be appointed.

Related Swansea City icon Lee Trundle takes Cardiff City swipe after Steve Cooper blow Former Swansea City star Lee Trundle poked fun at bitter rivals Cardiff City after recent news about Steve Cooper

It certainly puts Riza in a difficult position, and probably Cardiff's players too, with the Bluebirds' interim boss a popular figure amongst the squad, and Tan really needs to make a decision one way or another, just to give everyone at the club some clarity.

Riza obviously wants the job on a full-time basis, and hearing other people being linked with the job while he's trying to do his best will be frustrating for him, but it would be a real surprise should he be appointed now.

You feel as if the ship has sailed, and Tan is waiting for a more attractive option – with some reports suggesting that could be former West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic – but just how long that will take remains to be seen.

Omer Riza is in an awkward situation at Cardiff City

Riza is in an awkward position. He's been left in the lurch and can't plan ahead to the future when he's having to manage Cardiff on a game-by-game basis.

If Tan told him that they were planning on bringing in someone else, it would at least give him some clarity, or if he was told he was going to be appointed on a permanent basis, he could start planning ahead with the Bluebirds in a relegation battle.

Current Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Luton Town 18 -13 18 20th Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21st Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22nd Hull City 18 -9 15 23rd QPR 18 -11 15 24th Portsmouth 16 -12 13

The January transfer window is just a matter of weeks away and surely Cardiff will need a permanent manager in charge to bring in players that suit their tactics, otherwise every bit of business could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Riza has been left in an awkward situation and needs to be put out of his misery one way or another, and it's poor management from the club's board that has left him in this position.

However, at this stage, it would be a huge surprise if Riza was appointed as Cardiff's permanent manager, and it appears that Tan just isn't fully convinced by him.