Stoke City's complete rebuild of their squad this past summer was a very drastic one with plenty of money spent trying to put together a team capable of challenging for the Championship play-offs.

For four straight years since they have been in the second tier of English football, the Potters have finished in the bottom half of the table, but head coach Alex Neil has been backed recently to try and turn around the club's fortunes.

There have already been plenty of frustrations that the new-look City side have not been gelling quickly enough, with loud boos ringing around the Bet365 Stadium during a recent defeat against Hull, but the tide could well and truly be turning following a come from behind victory away at Bristol City this past weekend.

In the transfer window, Stoke signed no fewer than 17 players - 18 if you don't take away the short loan stint of Wolves winger Chiquinho - and from last season's first-team squad who were at the club on a permanent basis, just 10 players remain.

That figure includes reserves goalkeepers Frank Fielding and Blondy Nna Noukeu, so it just shows the work that has happened to transform the look of Stoke's squad, and one of those players who is still at the club is veteran striker Dwight Gayle.

How has Dwight Gayle performed for Stoke City?

Stoke moved to bring Gayle to the club last summer on a free transfer from Newcastle United, with the hope that his experience and goals scored in the Premier League and Championship in the past would really help the Potters into the play-offs.

Gayle wasn't an Alex Neil signing as the Scot arrived a month after the striker's addition, but nevertheless, he often led the line for Stoke in the first half of the 2022-23 season, but goals proved to be elusive.

Finally, in January 2023, Gayle scored his first goal for the club in a Championship clash with Reading at the 23rd time of asking, and he would finish the campaign with three goals and five assists from 37 appearances.

Going into the 2023-24 season though, Stoke had replenished their options at the top end of the pitch, and it has left Gayle somewhat surplus to requirements, and you get the feeling that in three months' time when the January transfer window opens, the 33-year-old may have to depart.

Why does Dwight Gayle need to leave Stoke City?

At the time of writing, Gayle has played little part in the club's season so far, with just three appearances in City's first nine Championship fixtures.

All of his outings have come from the bench, with his minutes played totalling just 30, and whilst he played in all three of Stoke's EFL Cup matches, they too were all as a substitute.

The signings of Ryan Mmaee and Wesley Moraes have shifted Gayle down the pecking order, with Andre Vidigal and Tyrese Campbell also being considered as striker options by Neil when he doesn't choose to play with wingers, so with minimal game-time expected this season, it may be best for Gayle to try and find himself a new club when 2024 comes around.

With a contract that expires next June anyway, it's inevitable that Gayle will depart in the summer of 2024, regardless of what happens in January, and there is another big reason as to why the veteran should consider leaving early.

As Stoke pushed for a winner at Ashton Gate on Saturday against Bristol City, towering teenager Nathan Lowe was chucked on by Neil ahead of Gayle, and it paid off as the 18-year-old found himself in space at the back post to convert Bae Jun-ho's cross into a goal that sealed all three points.

Having showed extreme promise in the under-18's and under-21's in the last few years, Lowe is now destined to be a major part of the first-team squad, and standing at 6 ft 4 in, he certainly has the physical profile to be a success.

He is just another player though who looks to now be ahead of Gayle, and then you have to consider Emre Tezgel as well, another 18-year-old striker with a bright future that has been prolific at youth level and played four times under Neil for the first-team last season.

Gayle remaining at the club will somewhat block the pathway of the teenage duo, and for mainly that reason it would be best for all parties if he looked into other outfits come January.