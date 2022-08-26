“It’s certainly showing intent anyway” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit issues verdict on Nottingham Forest transfer links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin believes the potential signing of Alex Mighten could be quite an exciting addition to Darren Moore’s squad.

According to The Star, the Owls are considering a loan move for the Nottingham Forest player.

The League One outfit have already made 10 signings this summer as they look to build a side capable of competing for promotion from the third tier.

This Wednesday supporter believes that the potential arrival of Mighten could signal a change in formation from Darren Moore in order to fit the 20-year old into the team’s system.

He is also hopeful that the glimpses he has shown for the Reds could be an indication that he can contribute goals to the team’s attack.

He believes that the move could be seen as a signal of intent for the side’s objectives for the season ahead.

“Yeah, it’s great to be linked with the Premier League club,” Mappin told Football League World.

“Young player in Alex Mighten, he’s had quite a few appearances for Forest, albeit mainly from off the bench, but he scored a few goals.

“In terms of ‘is it what we need?’ I don’t really see how he fits in the 3-5-2 formation that we currently play.

“But obviously with the signer Malik Wilkes, and if Mighten comes in the door that might be showing signs that Darren Moore wants to possibly switch to a 433 in order to get those players in.

“It’s certainly showing intent anyway.

“He’s been exciting.

“I’ve not seen much of him, but from what I’ve heard, he looks like a good, exciting player; young.

“I’m sure Darren Moore will be able to get the most out of him, if indeed he comes to us.”

Moore’s side have gotten off to a good start to the new season, earning 10 points from the team’s opening five fixtures.

Those results have placed the Owls 4th in the League One table going into this weekend’s clash with Forest Green Rovers.

The Verdict

Mighten showed a lot of potential in the few minutes he received in Steve Cooper’s side last season.

While he is not quite ready to earn Premier League playing time in a side battling against relegation, he could be a great fit at Wednesday if the team does change formation.

He offers great attacking width and is a viable threat as a goal contributor.

Consistent game time at this level would also be a great boost for his development, and Wednesday could provide a great home for the coming season as he looks to break through into senior level.