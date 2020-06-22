‘It’s certainly possible’ – A closer look at Cardiff City after Leeds United success: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over Championship table-toppers Leeds United on Sunday, to put them level on points with sixth placed Preston North End.

Goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel sealed the three points for the Bluebirds who will have their eyes firmly set on pushing for a top six spot, with eight games of the season left to go.

But can Neil Harris’ men push and and secure a top six finish?

The team here at Football League World serve up their thoughts….

George Dagless

It’s going to come down to consistency for them.

Cardiff are hard to beat – they’ve lost one of the fewest amounts of matches this season and are only behind West Brom in that regard.

What’s limited them is their ability to win games – they’ve also drawn more than anyone else, alongside, ironically, Neil Harris’ old side in Millwall.

On Sunday, we saw that they have the commitment and desire that will keep them in most matches in the run-in, it’s just whether they have the quality to then earn three points.

The game against Leeds suggested that they do with two good goals from Hoilett and Glatzel but will we see that enough in the final eight games?

Personally, I think they’re going to be in the race because of their competitiveness but I just think they’ll fall short by not winning enough. They’re absolutely contenders, though.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Cardiff City players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Delaney Jimmy Rollo Andy Legg Richard Carpenter

Alfie Burns

Harris has been building towards this for some time now and you’ve got to feel that all the momentum is with Cardiff in terms of that battle for fifth and sixth.

They’ve got a very strong squad and one that knows exactly how to win football matches. They don’t give much away and at this stage of the season, it’s a great trait to have.

A win over Leeds, despite struggling to dominate the ball, will have filled the Bluebirds with even more confidence and if you actually step back and look at things, you’d be foolish to think this Cardiff side didn’t have it in them to reach the top-six.

It’s a fierce battle between some good sides, but Cardiff have a knack of winning and they will be hard to stop breaking into the top-six with momentum behind them.

From there, if they are a top-six side, not many teams are going to want to face them in the play-offs.

They’ve flexed their muscles now and look a strong shout to challenge the big boys.

George Harbey

It’s certainly possible.

Cardiff have a host of experienced players in their squad, and a majority of them know what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

They showed against Leeds that they can be a really solid and well organised outfit at home, and they looked like a team who look comfortable in every area of the pitch.

The league is so tight this season, especially the race for the top six, and you could even say that QPR have a slight chance of breaking into the playoffs.

Cardiff are only outside of it because of goal difference, and with some winnable games coming up, you’d expect them to break into the promotion spots sooner rather than later.