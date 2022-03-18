“It’s brilliant to watch him doing so well” – Sean McLoughlin shares glowing verdict of Hull City ace

Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin has heaped his praise on teammate Keane Lewis-Potter, with the 25-year-old believing that the outside distractions have not hindered the winger’s levels of performance at the MKM Stadium, in conversation with Hull Live.

Lewis-Potter emerged on the radar at West Ham late last month, as per a report from 90min.com, whilst the Daily Mail reported at the end of January that Brentford submitted a £12 million bid.

The 21-year-old, who has netted eight times and has provided a further four assists in 37 Championship appearances this season, has been an important and consistent source of creativity and final-third excellence.

Speaking to Hull Live about the 21-year-old in the context of the continued outside noise, McLoughlin said: “He’s brilliant and regardless of how good he is as a player, he’s a great guy, too, really level-headed.

“It’s hard for a young player when he’s doing really well on the pitch and there’s distractions, but he’s always been honest, at 100 per cent every day in training and in games, it’s brilliant to watch him doing so well.”

The verdict

Lewis-Potter has backed up an excellent campaign in League One with another season of showing excellence, proving to be one of the brightest stars in the division.

Certainly possessing the ability and potential to make the jump up to the Premier League, the Tigers are likely to try and resist any further interest in the summer.

At 21-years-old, the young winger has shown a great level of maturity to manage to perform well despite the continued talk about what his immediate future might hold.

Lewis-Potter is likely to play a big part in what remains of this Championship season, with the Tigers looking to best prepare themselves to climb the table even further next year.