“It’s boring and frustrating” – 22-year-old speaks out amid Middlesbrough transfer links

Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has admitted his frustration of his club rejecting transfer offers from Championship outfit Middlesbrough for his services.

It has emerged in the last week that the 22-year-old Norway international is a prime target for Chris Wilder as he looks to re-invest funds made from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier and bring in a new goalscorer.

Having already added Brentford forward Marcus Forss, attentions have turned to Strand Larsen, with Norwegian publication TV 2 Sport claiming that Boro had made an offer of 100,000,000 Krone (£8.5 million) for his services.

Despite that though, it was confirmed by Groningen technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus that two offers from Boro, as well as bids from Bologna in Italy, had been turned down for Strand Larsen, who netted 14 times in the Eredivisie last season.

Whilst respectful of his club’s stance on the rejected bids in a weekend interview following Groningen’s 2-2 draw with Volendam – in which the striker netted a goal – Strand Larsen has now issued an explosive reaction in his native Norway, in which he makes it clear that he wants a move to Teesside.

“It is frustrating that they are holding on to me and that they are not helpful in this situation, and the club has heard from me that I am disappointed with them,” Strand Larsen told Eurosport Norway.

“They are taking away from me an opportunity to move on. The club did not deliver well enough last year and see me as an important player this year.

“They push the price up as far as they can until it becomes completely ridiculous.

“It’s boring and frustrating when they sweep away several clubs. I feel like I’m fighting a battle against a wall.

“It is frustrating that the club will ask for so much money for me. In a normal setting, they would have accepted the offer from Middlesbrough, but the club does not need money.

“Then, unfortunately, it becomes something you can’t do much about. I have realised that our sports director is not so easy to deal with.

“We will see what happens in the next few weeks, before the transfer window closes.

“Middlesbrough will fight at the top of the Championship and seem very interested in me. In addition, English football is exciting, with everything that goes with it.

“Had the club accepted an offer from them, I could quickly go there.”

The Verdict

It is certainly an explosive interview from Strand Larsen and a real change in position from just a couple of days ago.

Perhaps something has happened behind the scenes for his change of heart, but he seems very keen now on a move to either Middlesbrough.

Unfortunately though, Boro have not offered the money needed as of yet to get the striker out of the Netherlands, and if recent reports are to be believed, the Teessiders aren’t keen on upping their offer.

If Strand Larsen is to get a move to Teesside, then there will have to be some sort of compromise – expect this one to rumble on potentially until the transfer deadline on September 1.