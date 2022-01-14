Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘It’s beyond a joke’ – Many Reading fans react as significant Veljko Paunovic update emerges

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is likely to remain in charge at the club until the summer, as per a report from the Reading Chronicle. 

The report states that it is likely that the club will part company with the Serbian coach at the end of the season. 

The Royals were on the receiving end of two awful losses by the club’s standards over the last last seven days, with Reading firstly being knocked out of the FA Cup by sixth-tier club Kidderminster Harriers. 

Returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening, Reading were beaten 7-0 by Fulham. 

Things will not get easier for Paunovic’s side who now face an extremely difficult task when they head to Middlesbrough at the weekend. 

Reading sit three points above the Championship drop-zone, following a six-point deduction, with the club having to contend with an abnormal amount of injuries this season. 

It is very harsh to pin too much blame onto Paunovic this season, with external factors, beyond his control, completely hindering his progress with the Royals, although, he still possesses a squad at his disposal that should not be running close to the bottom three.

Not only have the club been dealt a six-point deduction and been handed very tough luck on the injury front, but the club are also severely limited when it comes to the January transfer window. 

Reading have picked up two points from their last six games and are at risk of sliding into the bottom three, should Peterborough United start to pick up form. 

Here, we take a look at how Reading fans have reacted on Twitter to the latest update regarding Paunovic’s future at the club…


