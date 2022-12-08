“It’s been tough for him” – Paul Ince makes claim on Coventry City key figure

Reading manager Paul Ince believes Coventry City boss Mark Robins must have endured a tough time recently because of speculation surrounding the CBS Arena and a potential takeover, speaking to Reading Chronicle.

Businessman Doug King is believed to be closing in on a deal to take on an 85% share of the Sky Blues, something that has put their January transfer window into doubt with King and the club’s current owners Sisu likely to have different strategies going into next month.

With this potential takeover deal over the horizon, there has been plenty of noise surrounding the club and this isn’t ideal for a club that are currently in a great vein of form and probably in need of stability if they want to continue in the same manner.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 1. Michael Doyle Yes No

But there was bad news for the Midlands outfit earlier this week when it was revealed that the CBS Arena’s new owners had handed the club an eviction notice, potentially leaving them homeless at a crucial period of the campaign.

However, this situation looks to have been resolved, potentially helping to put this story to bed before it develops further.

At the moment though, manager Robins will just want off-field matters to settle down and his opposite number this weekend has plenty of sympathy for him.

Ince said: “Robbo’s done a great job there. He’s probably the longest-serving manager in the Championship, which is a credit to the owners, allowing the manager time to build what he wants to build.

“With all the politics going on behind the scenes, with the stadium, it’s been tough for him and the fans, so to see them play well is great.”

The Verdict:

It can’t have been easy for Robins because there has been a lot of disruption this season and that’s why he should be given a huge amount of credit for guiding his team to their current position.

Following their slow start to the season, the Sky Blues could have easily collapsed and spent the majority of the season down at the bottom end of the division, but their manager did well to pick them up.

Their problems haven’t just been limited to off-field matters, with Callum O’Hare spending a decent chunk of the early stages of the campaign out injured and that stifled the Midlands side’s progress.

Speaking of O’Hare, transfer rumours also have to be considered as part of the off-field noise because the midfielder, Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres all form a key part of their spine, but all were linked with moves away in the summer.

Speculation surrounding the former two has seemed to have died down for now but the latter remains in the headlines, something that’s no real surprise considering his nine league goals this term.