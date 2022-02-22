“It’s been on its way that performance” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit reacts to player’s display v AFC Wimbledon

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ever since Bolton Wanderers freshened their squad up in a major way during the January transfer window, Ian Evatt’s side have been in red-hot form in League One.

The Trotters lost their first two matches of 2022 to take their league form to one match won in their previous seven, but since a defeat to Wycombe in the middle of January, Bolton have picked up 22 points out of a possible 27.

Part of that is down the likes of Oladapo Afolayan and Amadou Bakayoko finding their scoring boots once again, as well as Dion Charles firing in the goals since his arrival from Accrington Stanley.

Evatt also added some more power to his attacking options last month with the permanent acquisition of Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

The 29-year-old Iceland international struggled for game-time at The Den this season, appearing just once in the EFL Cup before his departure, but he has featured in every Bolton match since his arrival at the club and started the previous two against Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon.

And it was against the latter where Bodvarsson broke his scoring duck, heading in from Aaron Morley’s corner very early on against the Dons in a 4-0 success.

FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Ben Timberlake was impressed with the striker’s all-round performance and is expecting big things from him for the remainder of the campaign.

“It’s been on its way that performance against Wimbledon,” Ben said.

“He’s had a number of good performances he’s put in against other teams when he’s come on and it’s all led to this.

“He’s shown some real glimmers of brilliance in some games, he had a fantastic run-out against Wimbledon and really showed his class.

“He got on the ball plenty of times, created, got his chance that he put away and he looked really exciting.

“He’s got quick feet, he’s good in the air, he knows where the net is, he always seems to manage to get on the ball and likes to bring other players into the game which when he’s playing with Charles is a really good attribute to have.

“Similarly to a couple of the new lads he’s settled in really quickly and hopefully he can kick on now and start finding the net game after game, week after week.”

The Verdict

Despite barely featuring for Millwall this season, Bodvarsson has gotten up to speed with the Bolton way of playing pretty quickly and has played his part in some big wins.

Competition for places at the club, especially at the top end of the pitch, is extremely strong and the fact that all four of the main attacking outlets scored against Wimbledon shows that Evatt has a real selection headache on his hands.

And when you factor in Kieran Sadlier as well as a soon-to-return Elias Kachunga, there’s going to be some unhappy faces not getting minutes.

Bodvarsson though offers something very different to the rest and he’s likely going to be a good partner to Charles up-front for the rest of the season.