“It’s been amazing actually” – Keith Downie shares thoughts on recent Sunderland development

Newly-promoted Championship clubs tend to struggle to adapt to the division, however, Sunderland have embarked on an excellent start to the campaign.

The Black Cats currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings and have put in some terrific displays both on home soil and away from The Stadium of Light.

Having some injury concerns to contend with, both Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart are currently out injured, and whilst the forward duo started the campaign full of confidence, the Black Cats have managed just fine in their absence.

Speaking to FLW about the forward pair and their recent absence, Keith Downie said: “They seem to be doing pretty well without them.

“It’s been amazing actually that Stewart and Simms who started the season really, really well, scoring goals for fun, looking like a real partnership, a real handful for championship defences, and both are injured.

“And yet, I don’t know if you saw the goals they scored against Reading but all three of them were unbelievable. But that last one was just like on a different level and that was without either of those two in the team.”

The verdict

Of course, when it was first surfaced that Stewart was set to miss a period of games it was a blow, but when it was confirmed that Simms was also going to be out, it became a worry.

However, they have coped well without the pair, displaying excellent levels of adaptability and versatility, something that will likely bode well for them when taught times come in the future.

It is expected that Simms will return to action quite soon, which will of course be a boost but not as significant as it would have seemed a couple of weeks back.

Not only do Sunderland have some excellent striking options who suit a slick style of play that Tony Mowbray is implementing at the Championship club, but they also have versatile and highly talented creative threats who can add another dimension to their style of play.