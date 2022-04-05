“It’s been a strange one” – Middlesbrough fan pundit offers opinion on Darnell Fisher’s future at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Darnell Fisher hasn’t really had much chance to show what he is capable of this season and it has led to some questioning whether his future lies with Middlesbrough or not.

The right-back joined Boro back in 2020/21 and managed eleven starts for the club during his first campaign at the Riverside Stadium. There were glimpses of the brilliance he showed during his 111 league appearances for Preston and the signs were promising.

However, he has yet to even get on the field for the Championship side this season. That isn’t from lack of selection or choice though, with the defender suffering an injury back in the summer that meant he has missed months and months of gametime.

It has meant that Fisher has had to watch on from the sidelines while his teammates surge towards the top end of the table. The play-offs are still a possibility for the club, with the side in prime position right now, sitting in fifth place in the Championship.

Whilst that is good for the club, Fisher will no doubt have been wishing he could have played a part in their rise up the division and will no doubt be sick of sitting out by now.

However, with a new manager at the helm in Chris Wilder, will the new boss even want to give the defender a try or will he prefer to bring in his own right-back that can play instead of him? That hasn’t been clear as the player remains unavailable for selection, but Football League World’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has admitted that she believes Fisher will play a part for the club going forward.

Dana feels that Fisher could be ‘really good’ for the current right wing-back role that Wilder is deploying at the Riverside Stadium – so that could mean there is indeed a future for Fisher with Boro.

She said: “Yeah absolutely I think Darnell Fisher has a part to play at Middlesbrough and it could be the reason why Boro didn’t bring in a right wing-back in January and indeed didn’t bring back Jed Spence from his loan spell at Forest – because we’ve already got one there in Darnell Fisher.

“From what I’ve heard from Preston fans, he’s a very energetic player and that is what is needed in that right wing-back position, you know, getting up and down the wing both in terms of attacking and defending. I think he would be really good for that role.

“It’s been a strange one with Fisher because it’s easy to forget that he’s actually at this club. He’s a long-term absentee that we haven’t really seen too much of in a Middlesbrough shirt but he’s probably somebody that Boro can call upon when fit that means we don’t have to bring in somebody in the summer.”

The Verdict

Darnell Fisher could pretty much be like a new signing for Middlesbrough when he does eventually return to full match fitness again.

He has never really been able to get going for Boro yet because of this injury and once he is back playing regularly again, Chris Wilder could reap the rewards. He proved throughout his time with Preston that he could be a pest on the right for opposition defences and in terms of defending himself and Boro will benefit from that.

Dana is right then in saying that he could certainly stay on at the club and make his mark. All signs point to him being able to stay, recuperate and then go again next season. It would be a shame for Middlesbrough to let go of him after only eleven league starts, without much chance to really do anything for the club.

Fisher then will likely have a point to prove when he does come back into the team – and that could make him even more impressive on that right flank if given the chance.