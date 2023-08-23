Highlights Charlton Athletic has had a poor start to the season, losing four consecutive games in all competitions after narrowly winning their opening match.

Panutche Camara, who recently joined Charlton on loan, has the potential to be a key player for the team due to his combative midfield skills and ability to contribute in the attacking third.

Injuries to other players have left Charlton's forward line lacking, so Camara's driving runs from midfield can help supplement their attacking options and make up for their weaknesses.

Charlton Athletic have got off to a poor start in the new League One season.

After winning their opening game narrowly with George Dobson scoring the only goal against Leyton Orient, Charlton have since lost four on the spin all competitions.

League Two side Newport County dumped the Addicks out of the EFL Cup and then three defeats by a single deficit have ensued, at the hands of Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers and most recently, Port Vale.

Alfie May got his first Charlton goal since arriving from Cheltenham Town from the penalty spot in the 3-2 loss against Port Vale plus youngster Daniel Kanu continued his strong form in front of goal, but it wasn’t enough for even a point.

One man who was absent from the lineup after starting the previous game at the Valley, when the Gas came to town, was Panutche Camara.

The Guinea-Bissau international struggled at Ipswich Town due to injuries primarily and now this loan move to Charlton is his chance to reinvigorate himself and his career.

All about Camara’s brilliance

Panutche Camara rose to prominence at the heart of the Plymouth Argyle midfield between 2020 and 2022.

He was a dual threat at Home Park with his ability to be combative but he also had the ability to contribute in the attacking third.

He showed a glimpse of that in Charlton’s loss to Bristol Rovers, as he created two chances and had four shots, something which they will need him to keep up as it stands.

The injuries to Miles Leaburn have Charlton’s forward line leaving a lot to be desired and so his driving runs from midfield can supplement what May and Kanu bring to the table.

Back to Camara of years gone by and he was adored by the Green Army and so his move to Ipswich Town was a huge blow.

It couldn’t have gone much worse for him at Portman Road as he managed one single League One minute, making this move the start of the redemption arc of his career.

In an Argyle midfield alongside the likes of Jordan Houghton and Danny Mayor, he was able to make up for the weaknesses in their game.

Houghton for example was and still is quite a risky passer and occasionally got his side in trouble, only for Camara to be the reliable and dependable energy source pulling the strings.

This can be mirrored when he plays with Dobson and Jack Payne.

Ipswich got the short end of the stick as injury sidelined the 26-year-old for a prolonged period. Three groin surgeries later and although he couldn’t contribute to the promotion-winning season at Portman Road, Town’s loss can be Charlton’s gain as they look to work their way back into the playoff picture.

Who else can make the difference for Charlton?

Camara’s resilience and energy in midfield can have a hugely positive impact for Dean Holden’s side, but some of his teammates could well come to the fore too.

Tyreece Campbell is just 19 years old and is one of a few wingers who has big shoes to fill following the loss of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The Crystal Palace loanee played well above the level at the Valley and so it is no surprise that he is being linked with loan moves to top-end Championship teams.

Campbell showed signs of what he is capable of last term and his three goal contributions in under 1,200 minutes is something he will be looking to build on this time around.