Former QPR boss Michael Beale has revealed he still looks out for their results, as he backed Gareth Ainsworth to keep the side in the division.

Why did Michael Beale leave QPR?

The 42-year-old was handed his first job in management with the R’s at the start of the current season, and he enjoyed a fine start, which saw the side top the table in October.

That prompted Beale to reject an approach from Wolves back then, and he reiterated his ‘loyalty’ to the R’s in a lengthy statement after confirming his decision to stay. Despite that, Beale would leave QPR just over a month later, taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers, a club he had worked at before.

Naturally, that angered fans of the London club, but it’s fair to say that he has been missed, as the team have struggled since Beale’s exit.

Now, they’re on their third manager of the campaign in Ainsworth, and they’re just a point above the relegation zone with four games to go, so they face a real battle to stay up.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, Beale touched on his exit, as he explained that he still has an interest in the club.

“I follow every game, I try to watch every game back and support the lads from afar. It’s been a difficult few months since I left, it hasn’t worked out with Neil Critchley, who is a close friend, and now Gareth’s gone in, and we know what he can give a group in terms of his energy and passion.

“They’ve had horrific injury problems, which has held them back, but I think with the home games they’ve got, and the fans at Loftus Road, and the atmosphere they can create, I think they’ll be okay.

“It was only this club (Rangers) that could pull me away, so I really wish them well. I know there’s been a lot in the air around me leaving, but it’s been a long time now, and those group of players, and staff, I hope they get the results they need.”

Beale won’t be forgiven by many QPR fans

The reality is that the majority of QPR fans won’t care what Beale has to say right now. Even though he left them in a very good position in the table, the reality is his departure has caused the problems that followed.

Obviously, the chance to join Rangers was a great opportunity for him, but he didn’t exactly help himself with the comments just weeks before after turning down Wolves, where he spoke about loyalty.

But, as he says, it was a long time ago now, however if QPR do drop down then the anger towards Beale from the fans is likely to remain. Having said that, it should be said that he is certainly not the only person to blame for this season playing out like it has done for the R’s.