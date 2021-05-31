‘It’s been a long, long process’ – Ed Sheeran reveals how his shirt sponsor agreement with Ipswich Town came about

Ipswich Town will be hoping they can win promotion into the Championship next season under the management of Paul Cook.

The Tractor Boys finished this year’s campaign ninth in the League One table, and five points adrift of the play-off positions, much to the frustration of the Portman Road faithful.

They’ll be targeting promotion this term with a new shirt sponsor though, with pop superstar Ed Sheeran being heavily involved in the logo on the shirts, which includes a number of symbols to do with his tour.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Radio One, Sheeran has revealed how the agreement between himself and the club came about, and admitted that it hasn’t been something that was finalised swiftly.

“I just enquired, and I was like ‘Do you guys need a sponsor?’ And they were like ‘Yeah, for sure.’

“So it’s been a cool process. It must have been around the end of the Divide tour, because we’d done the shirts with them.

“For the last Divide gig in Ipswich, I did an Ipswich Town kit with Divide on, and it must have been then that I asked. It’s been a long process. It’s been a long, long process.”

Sheeran has often been seen watching Ipswich Town in action over the years, and will be eager to see his side challenge for promotion in the 2021/22 campaign.

Can you name the Ipswich Town player that has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Flynn Downes Andre Dozzell Myles Kenlock Gwion Edwards

The Verdict:

It’s refreshing to see.

Sheeran has made it no secret that he’s a keen supporter of Ipswich Town, and he’s clearly delighted to have some involvement on the club’s sponsor moving forwards.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping to win promotion back into the Championship this season, as they’ve been somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ for too long in League One now.

If they can add a few signings to their squad ahead of the new league campaign, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if Ipswich were to make a serious challenge for promotion into the second-tier this term.