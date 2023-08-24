Highlights Middlesbrough's rough start in the Championship season has left them in the relegation zone after losing their first two games. They managed to pick up a point in their latest match against Huddersfield Town.

Despite their early struggles, it's still early in the season with only three games played out of 46, so there's plenty of time for Middlesbrough to turn things around.

The team is facing issues in the attacking third, with players leaving and the need for reinforcements. However, there are promising young players and other forwards in the squad who can step up in the meantime. More summer business is needed to strengthen the team.

Middlesbrough have got off to a rough start in the new Championship season, which leaves them currently lingering down in the relegation zone.

After losing their first two league games, they picked up a point in their latest outing as they drew 1-1 against Huddersfield Town. The Terriers visited the Riverside and after a Dael Fry own goal, Hayden Hackney levelled with a stunning strike.

In the grand scheme of things, only three games have been played out of a total of 46 so there is still a long way to go.

There is no reason for the Boro faithful to reach panic stations just yet with the transfer window still open and the large majority of the season still to come.

Will Michael Carrick turn it around?

The majority of the headlines surrounding Boro relate to their issues in the attacking third. Chuba Akpom has joined Dutch giants Ajax for an eight-figure fee and Cameron Archer has returned to parent club Aston Villa after a successful loan spell.

It remains to be seen if Archer will return to the Championship and for the time being, Michael Carrick and co will surely have to go into the transfer market and reinvest the Akpom money.

Focusing on those currently at the Riverside and the Boro boss recently spoke to Teeside Live about an integral pair of youngsters.

Speaking first about 22-year-old Australian Sammy Silvera, he said this.

"He's done enough in that game to make up for it anyway. I thought he was terrific in a tough game and ended up playing in three different positions across the front and showed how much he can adapt. He'll be fine and we'll look after him."

Carrick then went on to add this when asked about former Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers.

"We're all clamouring for instant results but for someone like Morgan to get that experience to play off the left, play as a ten, play as a nine, he'll see the benefits of that soon and at some point.

The man in charge is preaching patience about the pair and the latter in particular has shown what he is capable of in English football. Rogers excelled alongside Brennan Johnson with Lincoln City in 2020/21 before flattering to deceive with AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool.

This is a major step up for the 21-year-old but Carrick has proven his ability to coach young players.

Other forwards in the Boro squad that can fill the Akpom-sized void for the time being include Josh Coburn and Emmanuel Latte Lath. The former netted ten times on loan with Bristol Rovers last season and the latter arrived from Atalanta earlier this month.

These names, if complimented by a new face or two, can continue Middlesbrough’s rise up the Championship table.

Another positive is that the xG stats through three games heavily favour an upturn in form. Boro have managed just one goal thus far yet they have the ninth-best xG per 90 at 1.43. On the flipside, they have conceded 5 and have an xGa of 1.18 per 90, meaning they are drastically underperforming on both metrics. The underlying numbers suggest this poor form can't continue for much longer without goals flying in left, right and centre at the right end.

More summer business is needed

One of the few names being linked with a move to Middlesbrough is a familiar one, in the form of Archer. The Aston Villa man could be sold by the Premier League club this summer and Boro are amongst the potential suitors.

Midfield is the area where Carrick is reportedly more interested in strengthening with top-flight duo Isaac Hayden and Josh Brownhill both linked.

Brownhill was a part of the Burnley team who romped to the second-division title and after Vincent Kompany has been busy in this window, the former Bristol City man could be allowed to depart.

The club need to add more goals and general output in the final third before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st but it's far too early for panic at the Riverside.