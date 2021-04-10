Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘It’s beautiful’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Sheffield Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed his XI for this afternoon’s game with Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Hoops lost last time out against Nottingham Forest on Easter Monday in the second tier and will be looking to bounce back, with Charlie Austin picking up a delayed charge for an alleged stamp on Ryan Yates during that game.

Indeed, the striker begins a three-match suspension this afternoon and therefore is not involved, with Lyndon Dykes leading the line alongside Chris Willock and Ilias Chair for Rangers.

In another news, defender Jordy de Wijs is back in the side after recovering from an injury and partners Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie at the heart of the defence.

Let’s take a look at the reaction to the XI from Hoops fans on social media…


