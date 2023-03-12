“It’s another real setback” – Liam Rosenior addresses latest Hull City injury concern

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has admitted he is ‘devastated’ for Benjamin Tetteh as it appears the striker has suffered another hamstring injury.

The summer signing has had a tough time of things since joining the club but he had got back to full fitness in recent weeks and got his first goal for the Tigers last week with a thumping effort in the win over West Brom.

However, Tetteh couldn’t build on that, as he was replaced in the draw against Coventry after 20 minutes in what was a hugely frustrating moment for the player.

And, speaking to Hull Live, Rosenior gave a worrying update on the 25-year-old, even if he doesn’t know the full extent of the problem just yet.

“We don’t know yet (the severity). Obviously, it’s another real setback for us in terms of injuries and I feel devastated for him because he’s worked so hard to get back and all of a sudden he just breaks down. We’ll have to assess him on Monday, get him a scan and hopefully, it’s not too bad.

“It means everything to him. It’s the story of our season to be honest. I feel for him because he’s worked so hard. I was so happy for him last week against West Brom to get that goal, he’s worked so hard behind the scenes to get himself in this position.”

The verdict

Rosenior summed this up well here and you have huge sympathy for Tetteh as no player wants to be injured and he has had such tough luck already this season.

Of course, Hull will still be hoping for good news from the scan tomorrow but the early signs do not look positive at all.

But, these things happen in football and Tetteh will just have to focus on the recovery and he will hope his season hasn’t ended.

