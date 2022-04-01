“It’s an intriguing one” – Fulham linked with transfer move for Championship livewire: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A host of sides are reportedly interested in young Blackburn Rovers star Tyrhys Dolan, with 90 min stating that the likes of Brighton, West Ham United and Fulham are among those keen.

Fulham, of course, are looking to get themselves back into the Premier League this season and, potentially, could add Dolan to their ranks.

Would he be a good signing for the club, though? Some of our writers at FLW discuss that particular prospect now…

Carla Devine

20-year-old Tyrhys Dolan has had a very good season with Blackburn this year and it’s no surprise he has interest from a soon to be Premier League team having scored four goals this season.

Fulham would be a good move for the youngster as it would allow him to make the step into the Premier League but also not take him to a level that’s too high and would result in him getting less game time.

At a team like Fulham, you can see him being a regular starter for the side allowing him to grow his game and learn how to play to the best of his abilities in the Premier League meaning if he wanted to move on higher after that he would more likely be able to.

Furthermore you can see his style of football fitting in well at Fulham under a Marco Silva side that isn’t afraid to attack and under a good manager like him, Dolan would have a chance to really grow his game.

Josh Cole

Although Fulham will need to strengthen their squad in the summer in order to give themselves the best chance of competing at the highest level, signing Dolan could prove to be a mistake.

Currently able to call upon the services of Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson, it could be argued that the Cottagers should only be looking to bolster their options in these areas by signing an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Premier League.

Whereas Dolan has provided seven direct goal contributions in the Championship, as per transfermarkt, it may take him some time to adapt to life in the top-flight.

Considering that Fulham are desperate to establish themselves as a mainstay in the Premier League again, they cannot really afford to take risks when it comes to their transfer recruitment and thus they ought to avoid making a move for Dolan.

George Dagless

It’s an intriguing one.

Dolan is clearly a very bright, talented young player and it looks as though his career is only going one way.

Indeed, I think we’re going to see him in the Premier League sooner or later but it’s all about being at the right club at the right time to make sure he gets the very best out of himself.

Fulham boast a strong team with lots of attacking talent already, and Dolan would certainly have his work cut out getting into the side but, saying that, the Cottagers would probably be his best option compared to a West Ham or Brighton who also seem to be linked.

I think in an ideal world he remains at Blackburn for a little longer, but whether or not that comes to pass may depend on how this season ends.

