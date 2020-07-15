‘It’s an intriguing one’ – Bristol City weigh up midfielder transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more….

Bristol City are weighing up a move for released midfielder Beram Kayal, as per the Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old central midfielder has been released from Brighton and Hove Albion after spending a stint on loan at Charlton Athletic this season, where in truth, he failed to make a sizeable impact on the Addicks first-team.

So, would Kayal be a useful addition for Bristol City? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Ned Holmes

I like this from a City perspective.

It looks a pragmatic move to bolster an area that needs some work this summer, whoever arrives as their new long-term boss.

The Robins have got some creative midfielders to come back into the fold in Morrell and Walsh but Kayal can add a bit of grit and aggression – something that City have certainly been missing.

He’s an experienced head and, after leaving Brighton on a free, looks like someone that could be excellent value for the Robins – something that will be more important than ever this summer.

An area that needs strengthening and a player that should improve their squad. A smart move for me.

Alfie Burns

There’s definitely something missing from Bristol City’s midfield and the departure of Josh Brownhill has hit them hard.

In Kayal, you are getting a presence in the middle of the field and his experience would help some of the young guns at Ashton Gate. However, you aren’t getting like-for-like in terms of eventually replacing Brownhill.

The 32-year-old has a good reputation, though, and given he is available on a free, it is probably worth a punt for Bristol City.

Their recruitment in recent seasons, although ambitious, hasn’t been very successful and a little bit more thought needs to go into where they are pushing their money.

This looks a fairly decent deal, though, and there’s definitely room for a player with Kayal’s qualities in the squad at Ashton Gate.

George Dagless

It’s an intriguing one.

He’s got talent, promotion experience and has played in the Premier League plus, on a free, he looks a bargain signing.

However, I just can’t bring myself to think that, ultimately, he’s not what the Robins need right now.

I look at that squad that they have got at the moment and, to be honest, think it just needs a bit of stability, perhaps a tweak of system, and a manager that gets his best players playing in their best positions on a weekly basis.

This isn’t to say I wouldn’t sign a player for the club if the right one comes up but they don’t need much, it’s a good squad and only an exceptional move would be worth going for. I don’t think, therefore, Kayal fits that description.