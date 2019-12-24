‘It’s an honour’ – Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas sends honest message after fan gesture

Leeds United utility player Stuart Dallas has reached out after being honoured with a piece of art by the Burley Banksy.

Whites fan and artist Andy McVey, commonly referred to as the Burley Banksy, is known for his Leeds-themed street art around the city, mostly his conversion of street boxes.

His latest piece has been dedicated to Dallas, who has, arguably more than anyone, embodied Marcelo Bielsa’s ‘side before self’ motto since the Argentine coach’s arrival.

The Northern Irishman has been asked to play in a wide range of positions and always gives his all.

Originally a winger by trade, Dallas has shifted back into the backline on multiple occasions, as well as dropping into central midfield and playing on the flanks.

The 28-year-old was rewarded with a new four-year contract earlier this season and has now been honoured by the Burley Banksy.

Dallas took to Twitter to reach out and praise the artist and describe the artwork it as “an honour”.

Class work from @pantsdanny – it’s an honour to have my own piece of Leeds United art work. I’ll be down to sign it soon! Thanks #BurleyBanksy #LUFC #MOT pic.twitter.com/FpvckLF29i — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) December 23, 2019

Dallas has been a key player for the Whites this season, starting in every one of their Championship games and helping them concede the fewest goals in the division and keep the most clean sheets in the division.

You’d imagine the 28-year-old will earn himself a place in Leeds folklore if he can help the club end their 15-year absence from the Premier League this season.

The Verdict

Judging from the replies to Dallas’ tweet, the Northern Irishman is something of a fan favourite at Elland Road, which is no surprise when you consider his work ethic on the pitch.

It’s great to see him reaching out after this fan gesture and is another example of the close bond between Leeds players and fans.

The Whites will need Dallas on his game for their tough festive schedule, with games against Preston North End, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion across a five-day period.