‘It’s an embarrassment’ – Mark Robins issues frank assessment of Coventry City after Luton Town reality check

Mark Robins was embarrassed by his side’s 5-0 defeat at Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

Such is the fierce competitive nature of the Championship, Coventry City were in third place when they travelled to the 17th placed Hatters but were not on their game and for that they were brutally punished.

Robins was very honest about the result when he spoke to CoventryLive.

He said: “I’m glad it’s over to be honest.

“This brings us back down to earth with a bump, more than a bump.

“When you lose like that it’s embarrassing. There’s no getting away from it, it’s an embarrassment.”

The game was over as a contest before it really started with the Hatters three up inside half an hour and four by half time. There was a slight overperformance from Luton to score so many but they still created well over three expected goals which signals an abject display from the Sky Blues.

Fulham leapfrogged Coventry into third place on Wednesday evening and make the trip to the CBS Arena on Saturday. Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a first half hat-trick last time out so Robins’ men definitely cannot afford to start slowly again or they will suffer a similar fate.

The Verdict

Robins may have to consider a change in defensive system for the visit of Fulham after the back three were exposed so relentlessly by the Hatters’ frontline. The Sky Blues will still be delighted with the start they have made with many throwing them in as relegation candidates at the start of the campaign. A mid table finish would be regarded as significant progress and the supporters will be unwavering in their support of Mark Robins.

It is important the Sky Blues re-group though or the Fulham match could too get out of hand. Coventry’s 100% home record is back on the line on Saturday.