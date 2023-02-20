“It’s an easy decision” – Sheffield United facing big call involving 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are hoping to win promotion this season but they have stuttered in recent weeks to offer Middlesbrough some hope that they can catch them in the race for second.

Nevertheless, the Blades are still in a commanding position and Paul Heckingbottom will have full confidence that his group will get over the line.

Whether a side win promotion or not can have a big bearing on some decisions at Bramall Lane, notably contract renewals.

One man who faces an uncertain future is Jack Robinson, with his current deal expiring in the summer. So, does he warrant an extension? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Toby Wilding

It could be worth Sheffield United handing a contract extension to Robinson.

While he has never been the most regular feature in the Blades’ starting lineup since he made the move to Bramall Lane, he is a generally reliable option when called upon.

As a result, he could be a good option to keep around, especially given the Premier League experience he has could also be useful if his side are able to win promotion this season.

His versatility, with Robinson capable of playing at both left-back and centre back could also be important given he provides them with more than one option, especially given it remains to be seen how much they will be able to recruit in the summer, when you consider the uncertainty over the transfer embargo and takeover that is currently dangling over the club.

With that in mind, it does seem as though extending Robinson’s contract, is a move that could make sense for Sheffield United.

Josh Cole

Whereas Jack Robinson’s game-time this season has been limited due to injury, the Blades should indeed be looking to tie him down to a new deal in the coming months.

In the 13 Championship fixtures that he has featured in during the current term, the defender has helped his side claim six clean-sheets by making 2.4 clearances and winning 3.8 aerial duels per game.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in, Robinson will be a useful member of their squad as he knows what it takes to compete in the second-tier and the top-flight.

Robinson’s versatility will also prove to be an asset for the Blades as he is capable of playing as a centre-back and as a full-back.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, it’s an easy decision.

You always need players like Robinson in the squad. He is capable of playing at left-back at centre-back and seems a good character or professional, so why wouldn’t you want to keep him?

I’d get the argument more if the Blades were to go up but even in the top-flight I think he would be a capable as a squad player.

If Robinson was to depart, he would need to be replaced and that will cost, so an extension would also make sense from a financial perspective.