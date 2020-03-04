‘It’s an absolute no-brainer’ – Assessing the transfer decision facing Leeds United this summer: Six-pointer

Jack Harrison is currently on-loan at Leeds United from Manchester City and is impressing a lot of people at Elland Road ahead of a potential permanent move in the summer.

Harrison arrived in England after signing for Pep Guardiola’s side from New York City FC in January 2018 to be immediately loaned out to Middlesbrough, where he struggled to make any sort of impact under Tony Pulis and left in the summer to return to the Etihad Stadium.

He then signed as one of Marcelo Bielsa’s first major signings since arriving at Elland Road and was one of the main members of the starting 11 in the first season as the Whites narrowly missed out on automatic promotion.

He signed on for a second season at Elland Road along with Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Ben White and both have been extremely impressive since joining for the term.

Leeds are looking for automatic promotion and look on course to do so as they sit five points clear of third place with just 10 games left to play, with Harrison looking to have a big impact in that run-in.

The Athletic revealed that Leeds are eager to seal Harrison’s permanent transfer to Leeds in the summer and look likely to do so with the player and club willing to keep him at Elland Road.

Here, we tackle a Six Point Opinion on Jack Harrison’s proposed move to Leeds full-time…

Firstly, how much are City asking for?

“Last season, it did appear that the Whites were keen on trying to do a permanent dal last summer but the Citizens didn’t budge from their reported £15-20million valuation, meaning Leeds had to settle for a second loan deal.

“It has now been reported that Leeds have the option to turn this deal permanent, should they wish to, for almost half that price at £8million, according to The Athletic.

“A remarkable dip in valuation from Man City but unsurprising given Leeds would have never stumped up that first fee without promotion, or even with it.”

Does the valuation match his form?

“The interesting development in this transfer is that Man City’s valuation of Harrison has been inversely proportional to how he’s been playing. As he was underperforming, they demanded more, and as he’s improved, they’ve agreed to much less.

“As he wasn’t showing too much consistency under Bielsa last season, City’s valuation was astronomical, but this season has seen him look like the real deal on the left-wing, while his valuation has dipped massively.

“At £8million, that is certainly much closer to the right value for Leeds at the moment as they could not justify forking out double that for a player only two-and-a-half seasons into English football.”

How has he been playing?

“Last season saw Harrison not quite hit the heights in the final third that many expected him to and he ended the season with four goals and three assists.

“This season has borne far more fruit for the left-winger as he already stands at five goals and six assists, without missing a single league game in 2019/20.

“A summary of his massive improvement was in the Hull City clash from the weekend where, even though he didn’t score, his distribution into the box and attempts at goals showed a much more refined wide performance looking to supply Patrick Bamford and co. as early as possible.

“Harrison has been guilty of dallying on the ball since joining Leeds but that performance had none of that and it was arguably the best we have seen from him.”

Are there areas for him to improve?

“As is the case with most players who arrive on-loan from a top club at a young age, there are areas where Harrison can refine his game.

“His end-product has drawn criticism from some Leeds fans who believe he could be showing more in terms of goals and assists but he is definitely showing signs of improvement each week.

“Leeds are facing teams each week that are looking to pack the penalty area and thus it’s always going to be tough to pick a lone-striker out of seven defenders, but he’s certainly getting there.”

Would this deal be dependent on promotion?

“I think Leeds are banking on promotion in a lot of aspects with their squad, for example, with retaining Bielsa, keeping Kalvin Phillips amongst other key players.

“However, Harrison’s deal probably won’t hinge on promotion as the inevitable sale of Phillips (with no promotion) would more than fund the permanent deals Leeds wish to pursue.

“As with his improvement, he certainly would be a part of Bielsa’s plans if the Whites clinch top flight status for next season.”

Finally, should Leeds go ahead with this?

“It looks like being an absolute bargain for Leeds to be able to sign a player ready for the Premier League for only £8million.

“City’s hefty valuation prior to this loan deal shows how highly he is rated and Leeds should prioritise this deal for the summer as the first permanent name through the door.

“There won’t be many players on the market anywhere that can have the impact all over the pitch that Harrison has for the price they can seal the deal for.

“It’s an absolute no-brainer.”