‘It’s an absolute bargain’ – Leeds United given fresh hope in Lewis O’Brien pursuit as fresh Huddersfield details emerge

Huddersfield Town worked hard to keep hold of Lewis O’Brien amid interest from Leeds United over the course of the summer.

O’Brien has been a key player under Carlos Corberan since the latter’s arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium last season.

The tenacious midfielder scored three goals and chipped in with three assists last season, and has started this season in fine form too.

Throughout the summer, Leeds United hovered over O’Brien and were keen to bring him to Elland Road, with Phil Hodgkinson revealing that the club rejected a £13m package due to the structure of the deal.

O’Brien has since signed a new four-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium – however there could turn out to be a catch.

Football Insider have reported that a £10m release clause was inserted into O’Brien’s new deal. If activated, the player would be free to discuss personal terms with other clubs.

Does the release clause provide Leeds with fresh hope, and is £10m too much of a bargain?

That’s what we discussed on yesterday’s FLW TV Debate show, where we identified six players who we think could leave the EFL for the Premier League in January.

Our man Adam Jones said: “I just think Leeds United will get him in January. I think there’s a release clause in his contract which was reported a couple of days ago, around £10m.

“Considering he’s 22, there’s still lots of room of improvement, so I think he will definitely go to Leeds at some point, whether it’ll be in January or in the summer.

“I think it’s an absolute bargain. He’s only 22, there’s lots of room for improvement under Marcelo Bielsa, who is a world class coach. I think he’ll become a fantastic asset.

“They are guaranteeing themselves an eight-figure fee. It’s not absolutely perfect, but it’s better than nothing.

“Leeds United have the advantage of being in Yorkshire as well. He’s been at Bradford on loan, he’s spent a lot of time at Huddersfield, he’s spent his whole footballing career in Yorkshire.

“Leeds United seems like the next step, and I think that that interest will prove to be too much.”

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE, AND SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE!