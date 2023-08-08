Southampton's 2023-24 season back in the Championship got off to the perfect start on Friday night when they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, and they have followed up three points with a new addition to their squad.

Because many of their top stars are still at the club, there has not been much in the way of incoming business for Southampton this summer so far, with just Ryan Manning and Shea Charles arriving to bolster the first-team squad whilst Joe Lumley is a recent addition to be a backup goalkeeper.

Some signings have also been made though for the club's development squad, and they have now confirmed the addition of 19-year-old defender Zach Awe, who has penned a three-year contract with the Saints after leaving Arsenal this summer.

Awe will initially join the Southampton under-21's side, who play in the Premier League 2, with a view to potentially making it into Martin's first-team squad if his performances are good enough.

Even though he has been a regular at youth level in recent years and has made matchday squads for the senior team, Awe was allowed to leave the Gunners this summer as he sought regular first-team football at his young age, with his pathway somewhat blocked at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal did not try to extend Awe's contract as a result of this and despite interest from Leicester City earlier in the transfer window, a move did not transpire and instead, Southampton jumped in to secure a move for the talented youngster.

Who is Zach Awe?

Awe had been in Arsenal's academy setup since he was a child, rising through the ranks to make his under-18's debut in August 2019 at the age of just 15.

Capped multiple times for England's under-16's, Awe became more of a regular in the following 2020-21 season for the under-18's after he'd turned 16 and even made his debut for Arsenal's under-21's at the age of 17.

After his performances at youth level for Arsenal, Awe was named in a matchday squad by Mikel Arteta for the very first time in February 2022 for a Premier League match with Wolves, but it would be the only time that would occur.

The 2022-23 season saw Awe regularly feature for Arsenal's under-21's, playing 27 times in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy but he would not feature among the Gunners squad at first-team level at all, with the club now letting him move on for absolutely no fee whatsoever with their blessing.

What has Zach Awe said after joining Southampton?

Now signed on the dotted line at St Mary's Stadium, Awe has given his first interview since arriving and has expressed his excitement on developing under Russell Martin.

"It's amazing, it's something I have been looking forward to for a very long time," Awe said to the official Saints website upon completing his move.

"Leaving Arsenal and seeing how Southampton play under Russell and the plan, I'm very excited to join.

"Obviously [the Under-21s] won the league last year so it will be good to be part of that group and help improve the team and win some more games."