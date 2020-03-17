‘It’s amazing how quickly expectations can change’ – Huddersfield Town’s season assessed: Six Pointer

Huddersfield Town have it all to do with just nine fixtures remaining in the Championship.

The Terriers sit in 18th place in the table at present and just three points clear of the drop zone meaning that there’s plenty of work still to be done if they’re to avoid the drop.

Due to recent events, the EFL have announced that all fixtures have been postponed until 3rd April at the earliest, although that could be pushed back further due to off-the-field matters.

While that could be seen as a distraction, Danny Cowley’s side will be determined to focus purely on finishing the season with their heads above water.

In our latest FLW Six Pointer, we look into Huddersfield Town’s season so far, and what they can hope for in their remaining nine league games.

How would you assess Huddersfield Town’s season?

“There’s no doubting that it’s been an incredibly difficult season for the Terriers.

“After a surprise promotion to the Premier League it was always going to be tough to adapt to life in the second-tier once again and that’s certainly proved to be the case.

“It’s been a season which has been massively below expectations, but perhaps those expectations were a little bit too high for a side who appeared hugely out of their depth at the higher level.”

What was Huddersfield Town’s objective at the start of the season?

“After dropping back to the Championship I’m sure that many fans will have hoped for a push towards the play-off places this term.

“However, as many clubs who’ve recently been relegated will testify – it’s an incredibly difficult league to get out of with the old cliche in force that ‘anybody can beat anyone on their day’.

“That’s certainly been the case for Huddersfield who got off to a disastrous start, while since then doing just enough to keep their heads above water.

“It’s amazing how quickly expectations can change.”

What’s been the main problem for Huddersfield Town?

“Quite simply the demands of adapting to life in the Championship has been too much.

“Huddersfield have shown real quality at times, but they’ve just lacked that stubbornness to grind out positive results when things haven’t gone their way.

“While the Premier League is clearly a level above in quality, the Championship is much more physically demanding week-to-week and I think that’s been the downfall for the Terriers who possibly underestimated their return.”

What sort of job has Danny Cowley done as Huddersfield boss?

“After a torrid start to the season Danny Cowley was given a huge task of reorganising and re-motivating the squad.

“It’s been far from a perfect season but it’d be incredibly harsh to judge Cowley too much on that considering his brief was very much to consolidate and get the team ready to rebuild next term.

“Avoiding relegation is the mission this term, but next season it’ll be imperative that Huddersfield Town are battle towards the top half of the table.”

Could Huddersfield Town still be dragged into a relegation battle?

“There’s no question that Huddersfield Town still have it all to do.

“The Terriers are three points above the drop and look very capable of picking up some decent results between now and the end of the season, but as we’ve already seen things can change very quickly.

“Danny Cowley’s side certainly aren’t favourites to go down but I wouldn’t be surprised to see their survival fight go right to the end of the season.”

What’s next for Huddersfield Town?

“It’s going to be a big summer for Huddersfield Town.

“There could be a big turnover in players as Danny Cowley looks to build a side that is ready and willing to battle and scrap for every point necessary in the Championship next term.

“Huddersfield will be far from promotion favourites, but expectations will be for them to be in that cluster of teams who are chasing a play-off spot come the end of next term.”