“It’s amazing how fickle people are” – Mark Warburton fires back at QPR nay-sayers following win v Luton

Queens Park Rangers finally got back on the right track on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 victory over fellow play-off contenders Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Hoops had won just one of their previous six matches before heading north to face Nathan Jones’ side, that being a 2-1 victory over Blackpool a few weeks ago.

Their recent form has been a far cry from what they were producing around the turn of the year, where Mark Warburton’s side went seven games in the Championship unbeaten and looked like sure-fire promotion contenders.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R’s quiz

1 of 25 How many goals did Bobby Zamora score for QPR during his career? 20 14 15 12

Back-to-back losses against Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, as well as a 1-0 loss last month to relegation-threatened Barnsley saw their top six position look precarious, and R’s fans would have been fearing the worst when Cameron Jerome put the Hatters in-front before half-time this afternoon.

QPR turned it around following the interval though thanks to an Andre Gray spot-kick and then a late winner from Rob Dickie – and it was a result that saw the west London outfit rise from seventh spot all the way into fourth.

Post-match, Warburton used his media obligations to fire back at critical comments made about his side, saying, per West London Sport: “I think most people expected us to lose today. Given some of the comments I have read this week I was surprised we even turned up.

“QPR go there as lambs to the slaughter’ was a comment I read from some guy. Really? QPR are in freefall was another. “The players are not stupid. They are professional athletes, but you can’t give it the ‘rah, rah, rah as motivation’ – it is a much higher level than that. “But regardless of that, you still have to apply yourself on the pitch and stand up. “But it’s amazing how fickle people are. Last week it was doom and gloom and we will be lucky to finish mid-table. Now everyone is jumping around. We just have to stay calm.” The Verdict Stern words from Warburton there as he clearly doesn’t agree with the nay-sayers from recent weeks. QPR have not been getting the rub of the green recently and it has coincided with injuries hitting Warburton’s squad, so for things to go right at Kenilworth Road will have been a massive relief. It’s not easy to ignore the criticism on social media and elsewhere and Warburton clearly hasn’t been able to do so. What he won’t want to let happen though is for a few results to not go their way following this latest win as the detractors will be back out in full force to respond to Warburton’s comments – then things could get very messy.