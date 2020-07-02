Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘It’s all coming together’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans overjoyed by off-field developments

Published

6 mins ago

on

There’s a huge six games awaiting Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship as they finally look to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion, but bubbling away at Elland Road are some exciting off-field developments.

Leeds know their first port of call is to win promotion, but on the back of that, we could see a development of Elland Road, whilst a new training ground, closer to the city centre, has been discussed.

And, yesterday it was confirmed by Leeds that the City Council had given them planning approval for their ‘Parklife’ scheme at Fullerton Park, the patch of land that sits just behind Elland Road’s West Stand.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11

Josh Warrington.

The plan is for Fullerton Park, which is currently used as a car park, to become a new community sports hub. In the words of Angus Kinnear, this is the first vital step in brining the club’s academy back to the centre of Leeds.

And, in response to this update, there was a sea of positive reaction from the Elland Road faithful…

Whilst there was plenty of positive reaction from the Leeds fans, a few couldn’t resist a reference to Blur, who, of course, have a popular song called ‘Parklife’…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘It’s all coming together’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans overjoyed by off-field developments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: