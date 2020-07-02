‘It’s all coming together’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans overjoyed by off-field developments

There’s a huge six games awaiting Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship as they finally look to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion, but bubbling away at Elland Road are some exciting off-field developments.

Leeds know their first port of call is to win promotion, but on the back of that, we could see a development of Elland Road, whilst a new training ground, closer to the city centre, has been discussed.

And, yesterday it was confirmed by Leeds that the City Council had given them planning approval for their ‘Parklife’ scheme at Fullerton Park, the patch of land that sits just behind Elland Road’s West Stand.

The plan is for Fullerton Park, which is currently used as a car park, to become a new community sports hub. In the words of Angus Kinnear, this is the first vital step in brining the club’s academy back to the centre of Leeds.

And, in response to this update, there was a sea of positive reaction from the Elland Road faithful…

Brilliant news 🙌🏻 — FocusOnLeeds (@FocusOnLeeds) July 1, 2020

Big news this! Future looks good! — ¡Robbo Carajo! (@_RobboParker) July 1, 2020

That's great news congratulations — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) July 1, 2020

Great news for the future! Now, to the task at hand 😀 — Thomas Smith 💛💙 (@backpackeneur) July 1, 2020

It’s all coming together. Promotion first but it’s all looking mighty fine from a fans view. — AndyD (@Andy_Darbo) July 1, 2020

Whilst there was plenty of positive reaction from the Leeds fans, a few couldn’t resist a reference to Blur, who, of course, have a popular song called ‘Parklife’…

Confidence is a preference for the habitual voyeur of what is known as… pic.twitter.com/q0n32nRbtZ — Roy Gibson 🐝 (@RoyWilliam) July 1, 2020

All the people, so many people… — Jamie Collins (@LUJC83) July 1, 2020