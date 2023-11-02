Highlights Queens Park Rangers have had a woeful season in the Championship, leading to the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth.

The appointment of Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes brings hope that he can save QPR from relegation.

Chris Willock, one of QPR's star players in previous seasons, needs to start performing and regain his form under Cifuentes' management.

Queens Park Rangers have had a woeful season in the Championship so far which had led to Gareth Ainsworth getting the sack.

Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes, who was in charge of Swedish side Hammarby IF, has recently been appointed and the hope will be that he is the man to take them away from the drop zone.

At the moment QPR sit in 23rd spot on just eight points and are six points from safety with relegation being a big concern after they just about avoided the drop last season.

What has gone wrong for QPR?

With just 10 goals in 14 league games it is clear to see that The R's have not been firing in-front of goal with one of their star men from recent seasons, Chris Willock, yet to hit the back of the net this campaign.

Here, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on Willock in the 2023/24 season so far.

He told FLW: "I think if there is one player who needs to start performing and we haven't seen it for months now is Chris Willock.

"We all know that realistically, he is going to be out of contract and he will probably end up going in the summer or even January.

"The difference in the Chris Willock we've seen recently compared to last year, arguably the best player in the Championship, it's absolute madness really.

"To be fair to Willock since Ainsworth been at the club he's not even been getting meaningful amounts of minutes on the pitch, Ainsworth brought him on a few times with four, three even a couple of minutes left and fans have been thinking what's going on here."

What needs to happen for Chris Willock to get back this best?

The former Arsenal youth product has had a couple of fantastic seasons at Loftus Road with his best being in the 2021/22 campaign as in 35 league games he scored seven whilst managing to get 11 assists.

So how can Cifuentes get the winger back to that form?

Lois Moir said: "Maybe he needs to be told look we probably know you are going to go but try and just give it your best shot.

"You never know if the new manager is good with the dressing room and gets players on side quickly he might just go to Willock look, I know what you're capable of so he might get him playing with (Ilias) Chair and a few others.

"If they're on it then we have got some of the best players out of the bottom six clubs so I am confident that we will be fine but Willock is one I'd love to see more of and for him to actually produce moments again.

"If he gets back to it with Chair then you never know."

Will Cifuentes get Willock firing?

There is potential for a fresh start for every single player at QPR after what was a torrid spell under Ainsworth.

Looking at his Hammarby side though this season there has been a strong emphasis on the goal scoring output of their left-winger Viktor Djukanovic who has 11 goals so far this season.

So as of right now it does look promising for Willock but it may take time due to Cifuentes needing to get used to a new country and league.