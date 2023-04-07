This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have established themselves as one of the in-form sides in the Championship in recent weeks.

Alex Neil’s side went through the month of March unbeaten, climbing the table in the process.

Can Stoke compete for promotion to the Premier League?

A 5-1 hammering of Sunderland at the start of last month remains the highlight, but the team have been earning plaudits for their improved performances as of late.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley sees reason for optimism for next season given the level the team has performed at both before and after the latest international break.

This Potters supporter believes that the team is now starting to perform at the level that was expected of them when Neil arrived as manager in August.

While promotion may be out of reach for this campaign, he is hoping that next year might be Stoke’s time to put up a proper challenge at the top of the Championship table.

“I think the confidence is growing that Stoke can go up next season under Alex Neil,” Rowley told Football League World.

“One reason for that is that performances on the pitch have been much, much better.

“We’re looking like the in-form team in the league at the moment and that’s gone past the international break, so you never know.

“If that continues on for the rest of the season then next season will look promising.

“But also the recruitment in January was really good and hopefully that can continue on into the summer.

“Whether we can re-sign the players that we’ve already got on loan or if we replace them and add a couple of extra bodies.

“Alex Neil is a good tactician at this level, we knew that when we got him.

“He had a bit of a slow start, but it looks as if Stoke are coming good now and maybe it’s about time that Stoke did challenge for promotion, a proper challenge this time.”

How have Stoke performed in recent weeks?

Stoke’s results speak for themselves, but the manner of their results has also been impressive.

The recruitment team has also played a key role in helping the team improve, with a positive January window having the desired impact on the squad.

Neil will want another positive transfer window this summer in order to build a side capable of competing over 46 games.

This season has shown just how competitive fighting for a Premier League place can be, so he will have to work hard to ensure this isn’t another false dawn for the club.