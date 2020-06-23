‘It’s about right in all honesty’ – Big-money Birmingham City departure set to materialise: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to ESPN, Jude Bellingham is set to join Borussia Dortmund, with the Birmingham City midfielder set to snub interest from Manchester United.

The 16-year-old is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the EFL right now, having been a key player for Blues under Pep Clotet this season.

The talented young midfielder is now set to join Bundesliga giants Dortmund, as per ESPN, in a deal worth around £20m.

Is £20m the right amount of money for Bellingham, though, or could Blues have even held out for more?

The FLW team discuss…

Jacob Potter

I think in today’s market, it’s a fair valuation of Bellingham.

He’s been brilliant for the Blues this season, and I wasn’t surprised to hear that he was attracting interest from teams heading into the summer transfer window.

I think to get £20million for a 16-year-old is a good bit of business by any club, as it’s not always a guarantee that he’s going to go on and justify that hefty price tag in the future when they’ve not shown whether they can adjust to the step up in quality.

I do think Bellingham will go on to succeed with Borussia Dortmund though, as they’ll find the right balance in giving him regular game time and aiding his development in senior football at a higher level.

He could go on to be worth more in the future, but you would imagine that Birmingham will have a number of sell-on clauses added onto this deal, so that they can see the financial gain from Bellingham’s development elsewhere.

George Dagless

It’s about right in all honesty.

Bellingham is a fine young player and is bound to have a good career with the way that he has burst onto the scene.

He’s still got some much to learn but he commands a sizeable fee and I think in normal market conditions we might have seen a few more million on top of this figure.

However, we’re in different times and clubs are going to spend less and also accept less in terms of fees so I think this is a more than fair price and if the Blues can get such cash it really will help them shore things up.

Alfie Burns

I think it is about right for where Bellingham is right now.

The midfielder is an excellent player and for a ‘big club’ to be forking out £20m for him is pretty risk free.

He’s not quite breaking the bank, but the money is useful for a club like Birmingham, who will feel they might have been pushing it asking for more than £20m for a teenager.

This price-tag could be doubled in the coming two or three years, however, which is going to be something Birmingham are wary of.

Yet, you can’t deny £20m feels like it is in the completely right ballpark.

George Harbey

To be honest, I think you can forgive Birmingham fans for feeling slightly underwhelmed by a £20m deal.

Bellingham is arguably one of the greatest ever young players to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s, and he has a massive future ahead of him for sure.

He’s only 16 years of age, yet he’s played well over 30 games in the Championship, which is hugely impressive for a player his age.

I thought they could have pushed the boat out a bit, and push for around £30m, though £20m plus a couple of incentives isn’t bad business.