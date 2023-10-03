Highlights Birmingham City's recent form has dropped them to 12th in the Championship table, but Emile Heskey believes they can still secure a play-off spot this season. Confidence will be key.

Birmingham City made a positive start to the new Championship season.

But form in recent weeks has seen the team drop to 12th in the table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

John Eustace’s side are winless in their last five games, failing to gain a single victory in the entire month of September.

The Blues will be hoping to turn things around in October, as they look to fight for a place in the Premier League for next season.

The team finished 17th last year, but has their sights set on competing for a top six finish this campaign.

Can Birmingham City earn a play-off place?

Speaking to Football League World, Emile Heskey has given his verdict on whether Birmingham can finish inside the top six this season.

The former England forward believes that a top six finish is possible, and highlights one key aspect that will help get Eustace’s team over the line.

“I think so,” said Heskey to Football League World on behalf of sharemarketcap.com.

“But again it’s about confidence.

“They’ve gone into these first few games very confident, and they’ve got a little bit of a spring in their step from the new ownership.

“So given all that, I think they can get a play-off spot this season.”

Birmingham are without a win in their last five, losing three and drawing two, which has seen them fall from fourth down to 12th.

Eustace was linked with a potential move away from St. Andrew’s, with reports suggesting that Rangers were considering a move for the 43-year-old should they need a replacement for Michael Beale.

Beale has since been dismissed by the Scottish giants, leading to further speculation surrounding the Birmingham manager’s future with the Championship club.

However, it remains to be seen whether a formal approach will be made by the Glasgow outfit to bring Eustace to Ibrox.

Birmingham’s winning run coincides with this report emerging over his future with the Midlands club.

Eustace will be keen to turn things around regardless, with Birmingham aiming to compete in the top half of the table this season.

The former Ireland assistant manager oversaw a positive first season with the Blues last year, with the team overperforming pre-season expectations.

But, with new ownership in charge at St. Andrew’s, the objective of the club will be to start building a team capable of competing in the Premier League.

Next up for Birmingham is a clash against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening, with the Blues looking to get back to winning ways.

Is John Eustace the man to bring Birmingham City forward?

Losing Eustace to Rangers would be a big blow to Birmingham, all things considered.

While their current form is not great, it is just a bump in what has otherwise been an impressive year or so in charge.

A win this evening would bring the team back near the top six places, which would be a great position for the club in these early stages of the season.

Aiming for a play-off place this year is a sign of Birmingham’s newfound ambition, and Eustace could be the man to deliver on those elevated expectations.