Nottingham Forest

‘It’s a yes from me’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player opens up on future

Published

3 mins ago

on

Chris Hughton will have a decision to make on a number of his players’ futures in the summer, with Sammy Ameobi among those.

Ameobi joined Forest on a free transfer at the beginning of last season, following the expiration of his contract at Bolton.

The winger scored five goals and chipped in with nine assists in 45 appearances under Sabri Lamouchi last season, as Forest narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

This season, Ameobi has had a couple of injury niggles, but has scored three goals in 27 appearances and has been a key player under Chris Hughton.

Ameobi is among those out of contract in the summer, though, after he put pen to paper on a year’s extension last season.

Speaking to FLW ahead of this weekend’s clash with Reading, Ameobi, talking about his future, said: “I guess people didn’t really expect too much of me when I signed – I was probably a bit of an underwhelming signing looking back at it!

“But I feel like I have come on leaps and bounds. I’ve really found some rhythm and found some form.

“The one thing I’m trying to work on is to remain consistent. I know I’m a very talented player, but I know I drift in and out, which is something I don’t want to be doing. I want to be on it 24/7 and that’s probably the one thing I’m trying to really work on a daily basis.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself, though, I’ve loved every minute of it here and hopefully that will continue.”

Forest fans have been discussing Ameobi and whether or not they would offer him an extended deal at the City Ground this summer.

Here is what they had to say…


