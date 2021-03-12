‘It’s a yes from me’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player opens up on future

Chris Hughton will have a decision to make on a number of his players’ futures in the summer, with Sammy Ameobi among those.

Ameobi joined Forest on a free transfer at the beginning of last season, following the expiration of his contract at Bolton.

The winger scored five goals and chipped in with nine assists in 45 appearances under Sabri Lamouchi last season, as Forest narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

This season, Ameobi has had a couple of injury niggles, but has scored three goals in 27 appearances and has been a key player under Chris Hughton.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Nottingham Forest – But do they really?

1 of 16 Stuart Broad is a Nottingham Forest fan? True False

Ameobi is among those out of contract in the summer, though, after he put pen to paper on a year’s extension last season.

Speaking to FLW ahead of this weekend’s clash with Reading, Ameobi, talking about his future, said: “I guess people didn’t really expect too much of me when I signed – I was probably a bit of an underwhelming signing looking back at it!

“But I feel like I have come on leaps and bounds. I’ve really found some rhythm and found some form.

“The one thing I’m trying to work on is to remain consistent. I know I’m a very talented player, but I know I drift in and out, which is something I don’t want to be doing. I want to be on it 24/7 and that’s probably the one thing I’m trying to really work on a daily basis.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself, though, I’ve loved every minute of it here and hopefully that will continue.”

Forest fans have been discussing Ameobi and whether or not they would offer him an extended deal at the City Ground this summer.

Here is what they had to say…

I think he's a handy squad player but seeing others opinions may have changed my mind. Interesting about letting all out contract players go. Possibly a good call. All depends on hughton. Maybe new wingers, better set pieces, might actually make something of them for a change — Steve (@cargill700) March 12, 2021

He’s had some wonderful moments, but he’s far, far too inconsistent. Had a vote just to see what the fan base thought. Amazed to see 66% want to give him a new contract. Jeeeeez. These people really have no idea what it takes to get out of this league. I despair. — Neil Bower (@Neil_Bower) March 12, 2021

It would be a year and we bring in a more dynamic winger and he knows that he will not be a starter but on the bench / squad to come on when needed — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) March 12, 2021

Two year deal. Good squad player — Newthorpe Walker (@NG16walker) March 12, 2021

one of first on teamsheet under sabri now more of useful squad member so maybe time to let him go, free up some funds for hughtons own, plus the fact we have mighten/johnson to fight for a place on the wings — Alex Cockayne (@AlexCocky5) March 12, 2021

No, we need to stop accepting mediocre and being a club where players can turn 1 good performance in 5 and for that to be someway acceptable. These sort of players are the most frustrating as we have seen the talent they have. — Paul Elmore (@PElmo1983) March 12, 2021

He is so Jekyll and Hyde. His last sub appearance v Luton was absolutely shocking, not only his performance but his body language. He can have a real positive impact at times but on balance I think we need to move players like him on. Turning up for 1 in 5 games isn’t acceptable. — ashhal (@ash85621) March 12, 2021

I think Hughton needs his own players, and we should cut our losses on all out of contracts — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) March 12, 2021

Another one with fragile confidence, must kill him seeing Freeman start ahead of him most weeks. Still second highest goal scorer…get him attacking with pace I still think he can do a job. Counter argument…are Mighten and Johnson better…for me they’re the future! — G (@G93766070) March 12, 2021

Sammy has always given a fair shift in a Forest shirt, it’s a yes from me https://t.co/b24jbckAcC — Shane (@fonforest) March 12, 2021