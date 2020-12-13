‘It’s a worry’ – Mark Warburton makes QPR player admission after concerning injury in defeat to Reading

QPR were left frustrated on Saturday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against promotion-chasing Reading at The Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

Michael Olise scored the only goal of the game with just a minute of normal time remaining, as QPR suffered their fourth defeat in their last five matches this term.

One major worry for the QPR supporters though will have been seeing Bright Osayi-Samuel forced off with an injury after 79 minutes against the Royals.

The winger has been a key member of the Hoops squad over the years, and has already chipped in with two goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

QPR boss Mark Warburton issued an injury update (quotes sourced from West London Sport) on Osayi-Samuel, and labelled it as a ‘worry’, due to the lack of depth that his side have available to them over the hectic festive period.

“I don’t know. He had some tightness. We’ve got to see he reports in the morning.

“These are the fatigue injuries we’re going to get. Every team is going to suffer from them.

“You’re seeing players go down and it’s always after the hour mark and the fatigue just kicks in. We’ve just got to see how they are. It’s a worry, because we’ve got a tight squad. It’s a difficult one.”

Osayi-Samuel has been with QPR since 2017, and has caught the eye with a number of strong performances, although this hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Celtic keen on landing his signature.

QPR are next in action in midweek, when they take on Stoke City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Mark Warburton’s side, with the Potters chasing a place in the top-six.

The Verdict:

They’ll be hoping he’s not out of action for too long.

Osayi-Samuel has been impressive for QPR over the years, and he’d leave a sizeable void in their team if he was sidelined through injury.

The winger has also been linked with a move to Celtic not so long ago, and any potential injury is likely to hinder a move to the Scottish giants.

So, this is far from ideal timing for any potential injury, and Mark Warburton will be eager to have him available for selection at the earliest of opportunities.