Highlights Leeds United's Archie Gray has had a successful breakthrough season, playing every minute of all but two of Leeds' opening sixteen Championship matches.

Gray has impressed with his versatility, playing as both a holding midfielder and a right-back.

Clubs like Liverpool are already interested in Gray, but Leeds may be hesitant to let go of him just yet, given his strong performances and the team's success in the Championship.

Amid the chaos surrounding Leeds United earlier on in the season, one player in the Whites' dressing room was ultimately preparing for his first taste of senior football.

We've become accustomed to a number of players beginning their careers in the Championship at such a tender age, such as Jude Bellingham who has gone on to reach incredible heights with both Real Madrid and the England National Team.

In West Yorkshire, Archie Gray is enjoying a fruitful breakthrough season under the management of Daniel Farke, and having made his senior debut in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening day, the 17-year-old has played every minute of all but two of Leeds' opening sixteen Championship outings, with those at a higher level already linked with his services.

How has Archie Gray performed for Leeds United after breaking into the side?

Prior to his debut, the youngster had only played 37 times at youth level for the U18's and U21's, but hasn't looked out of place in a number of first-team games, despite many saying Gray was in need of a rest in September given his sudden introduction to senior football.

Due to his versatility, the England U19's international operated as a holding midfielder in the early stages of the campaign, but has since played numerous times at right-back.

It comes as no surprise that his tenacity has led to one stat in particular shining through on his Fbref page, as the youngster has an average of 2.58 tackles per 90 minutes, which quantifies as a completion rate of 77% across his total of 1,888 minutes played so far this season.

Which teams are linked with Archie Gray?

Earlier on in November, a report from the Daily Mail stated that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are preparing a bid in the summer to acquire his services.

Further on in the report, it goes on to say that Merseyside rivals Crystal Palace and Everton are also interested, which could see Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy be pushed into making a bid for the Leeds prospect, who has already been compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, given his versatile attributes.

"What they've got to do..." - Pundit issues verdict on potential transfer saga

Former Scotland, West Ham United and Celtic forward Frank McAvennie has cast an eye on potential developments involving Gray's links to Merseyside, and believes that Leeds would do right to sell him for a high profit, but on the condition that a loan-back clause is inserted.

“I think what they’ve got to do is sell him,” The 63-year-old told FootballInsider.

“I don’t think anyone is going to buy him in January. I wouldn’t imagine if he’s doing that well unless you spend decent money.

“Take the money, but keep him on loan. He’s not going to get into the Liverpool team, he’s not going to get into the Everton team at the moment.

“If he’s not ready for the Premier League, whoever’s wanting him, come and get him now and loan him back."

“That’s what I would try and do because then you get some money for January. It’s a win-win for them. Farke will know what he needs.” McAvennie continued.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Is this a "win-win" for Leeds United?

There is no doubting that Gray has a ceiling much higher than Championship football, and therefore it's no surprise that clubs such as Liverpool are already interested.

With the Reds' record of developing full-backs such as Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, it may seem like a hard choice for Gray to turn down. However, as McAvennie mentioned, Leeds may be reluctant to let go of him just yet, given how he's performed in a team which is now settled and in scintillating form at the top end of the Championship.

However, both parties must come to an agreement which doesn't deter the development of one of the most-sought after EFL prospects.