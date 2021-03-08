‘It’s a tricky one, to be honest’ – Nottingham Forest set for talks with striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to hold talks with Glenn Murray over his future.

The 37-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer in January and has been a mainstay in Chris Hughton’s side since.

Murray is out of contract at the end of the season and, according to The Athletic, is set to hold talks with the East Midlands club about his future.

So should the Reds keep him for next season?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

It’s a tricky one, to be honest.

Forest are struggling to goals at the moment. They have only scored three goals in their last seven games and have netted 28 times in 35 Championship outings this season.

That would suggest that a new striker is needed, and when you look at the ages of Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban and Murray, they are all over 30.

Murray has been a decent addition since joining Forest, though he hasn’t really kicked on since his brace in his full debut against Wycombe.

He is good at holding up the ball, but apart from that, he hasn’t really been given the service as Forest’s creativity has been lacking.

I’d offer him a one-year deal on the basis that he’s a good character to have and Chris Hughton trusts him, but younger options are also needed.

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that this could be a shrewd move for Nottingham Forest.

Glenn Murray isn’t getting any younger but the fact that he keeps putting in top performances at this level shows that he still has plenty to offer.

He may not be seen as a first-team regular next term, but there’s certainly value in the experience that he will bring and I’m sure that Chris Hughton would love to have a model professional like him in the ranks.

Forest could do a lot worse than signing him up and so that’s why I think this would be a good deal.

Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season? Lewis Grabban Lyle Taylor

Chris Thorpe

Most definitely, he’s been brilliant since moving to the City Ground.

His experience at Championship level speaks for itself and at his age he shouldn’t cost a lot of money in the current market.

I think this move makes sense for so many reasons and I would like to think that Chris Hughton shares my views on the veteran frontman.

Murray still has the ability to make a real difference for the Reds and for that reason they simply must hang on to him past the end of the campaign.