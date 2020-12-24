‘It’s a tough one really’ – Norwich City player’s future at Carrow Road remains up in the air: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Mario Vrancic at Norwich City remains up in the air.

The 31-year-old midfielder’s contract expires in the summer and as of yet there have been no talks regarding a new deal.

Vrancic has scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances for the Canaries this season and is a key figure relied upon consistently by boss Daniel Farke.

So, what should Norwich do here? Should they look to extend the player’s deal at Carrow Road or look to move him on?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

A one-year extension would make sense but I don’t think it should be a top priority.

Vrancic’s contributions for Norwich over the past few years are often overlooked and I think he deserves more credit for helping them make it to the Premier League.

He’s been a very useful player for Daniel Farke again this season but I’m not sure he’s the answer in the Premier League, which is where the Canaries look to be heading at the moment.

The 31-year-old midfielder would be a good asset for Norwich if they’re in the Championship next term and they should certainly look to offer him a new short-term deal if that looks to be the case later this term.

But I’m not sure tying him down is a high priority as you feel he is replaceable, despite the positive impact he’s had over the past few years.

George Harbey

It’s a tough one really.

Vrancic has been so crucial for Norwich in recent years. He contributed to 17 goals in 36 Championship appearances as they won promotion in 2018/19.

This season, he has been important once again, and is a really key cog in their midfield under Daniel Farke.

If they do go back up to the Premier League, though, then Vrancic will be looking to improve on last season as he didn’t really earn many rave reviews.

He’s 31 now and will turn 32 soon, so Norwich need to think about the long-term as much as they need to think about the short-term.

Jacob Potter

It should be a no-brainer.

Vrancic has really impressed me this season with the Canaries, and I think he’ll play a crucial role in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this term.

His experience in the Norwich team is also useful to Daniel Farke’s men, and a number of the younger players in the squad will learn a lot from him.

Even if the Canaries are to win promotion back into the top-flight this season, then I can still see Vrancic having a role to play for them.

With three goals and two assists to his name from his16 appearances for Norwich this season, I certainly feel as though they should be offering him a new contract in the near future.

If they were to move him on, then I think they’d be making a huge mistake.