‘It’s a tough one’ – George Puscas’ situation at Reading FC: The verdict

It’s been a relatively underwhelming season for Reading who currently occupy 14th spot in the Championship table.

One player who has been under the spotlight more than most at the Madejski has been striker George Puscas, who signed for the Berkshire outfit for a club-record fee in the summer.

The Romanian forward has rewarded that financial outlay with nine league goals for the Royals, whilst scoring one in the FA Cup and one in the League Cup.

There were murmurs of interest in Puscas this summer, with Fenerbahce linked with a move for the forward as we wait for the summer transfer window to open.

The Royals are not in the best state financially and as a result of the global situation, may have to cut costs or offload players to help balance the books.

So with this in mind, do you expect George Puscas to be a Reading player this time next season? Or could you see him being moved on this summer?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

Jacob Potter

I’d be stunned if he left the club, and I just can’t see much truth in his rumoured departure.

Puscas started slowly with the Royals, but has since shown that he can adjust his game to the physical demands of the Championship under the management of Mark Bowen, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

He’s a player that stole the headlines in the summer for his impressive performances for Romania, and he’s clearly got something about him if the likes of Fenerbahce are interested in his services.

Puscas seems happy with life at the Madejski Stadium, and the club’s supporters are certainly growing to like the forward, who I think could score 20+ goals for them in the future if he stuck around with the Royals.

They simply must keep hold of him in the summer, and I expect them to do just that.

George Harbey

It’s a tough one. Even a few months into his time at Reading, it seems that there were still teams really interested in signing Puscas, and it’s no wonder why really.

The Romanian is a quality goalscorer and he has been brilliant for the Royals, and 11 goals in 33 games is not a bad record whatsoever.

He’s still young and is at a very decent age, so you would expect there to be interest in the 24-year-old this summer given how well he has settled into life in English football with the Royals.

Reading will be keen to keep him, as well as the likes Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao, as they are all important players for Mark Bowen and they give Reading real firepower in the final third of the pitch.

When you think about the money they paid for him and the amount of time left on his contract at the Madejski Stadium, they would surely be mad to get rid this summer, and if he does leave, he should go for a lot.

George Dagless

The only thing that will get in the way is the financial side.

If Reading can afford to keep him then I expect that they will do so but if a club comes in with a decent offer they could be tempted as they look to keep their books balanced as much as possible.

Puscas has had ups and downs this season but it has been his first campaign at the club and I do expect him to have a good year next year if he stays with the Royals.

For me, I don’t think there is an issue of the club not wanting to keep him next year, it’s more a case of whether financially they can.